Find Out Why This Chubby-Cheeked Baby Is Trapped In A Tube

NOT what we expected.

If you've ever had to try to hold a wiggly and/or hysterical baby while they get an X-ray, you know how challenging it can be.

The child may be scared, or just universally upset.

No one wants to see their child in pain, and it's tough for both experienced and first-time parents.

Sometimes, the baby isn't distressed; rather, they're just playing and turning to look at things. It's hard for kids to keep still.

In addition to the squirmy baby, the doctor or technician trying to X-ray the child doesn't want to get too close, for fear of too much exposure to radiation.

Since 1960, many pediatricians have used the Pigg-O-Stat to immobilize children (infants to 2 years old) for both chest imaging and abdominal X-rays without subjecting another person to unnecessary radiation exposure.

Admittedly, though, it's odd to see a child squished in what looks like a huge glass beaker.

Luckily, the child is in no pain when in the Pigg-O-Stat.

I wonder if it's comforting for the child to be enclosed so tightly, and might be like the Hug Machine or Hug Box.

The Hug Machine is a deep pressure device used to help calm hypersensitive people, usually individuals with Autism Spectrum disorders.

Don't think of it as some kind of weird torture device for your child; think of it as a warm hug.

And your child will thank you for taking preventative measures to ensure their health (despite how unorthodox the approach).

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 1, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.