This Infographic Can Predict When You'll Get Married

Your wedding date may not be that far off in the future, according to this infographic.

Business Insider recently analyzed data from the US Census Bureau's Current Population Survey in order to figure out the average number of times couples have been married.

Surprisingly enough, the site found a direct correlation between marriage rate and age.

"We estimated the percentage of the population who had been married at least once in 1962, 1980, 2000, and 2014. In 1962, half of 21 year olds and 90 percent of 30 year olds had been married at least once. In 2014, only 8 percent of 21 year olds and 55 percent of 30 year olds had been married."

You can find out what your projected marriage age is by checking out their impressive stats in the infographic below.

It looks as if the times truly are changing, particularly among millennials. This can most likely be attributed to our changing economy, pursuing education, and personal preferences to remain unmarried.

For baby-boomers and the generations before them, aspiring to marriage was part of the norm.

But now, with the US slowly coming out of a recession, people are choosing careers over married life.

This decline may also have something to do with the decline in religious-based marriage.

