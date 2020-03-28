These Pills Will Make You Poop Glitter

Just what we've always wanted....?
Most people use glitter for arts and crafts. But APPARENTLY, there's a select few who have less conventional uses in mind.
Oh yes. People are using pills that make their poop glitter.
They're available on Etsy in a variety of bright colors for about $5/set.
But before you go rushing to buy these glitter pills, remember that they were not meant for consumption. When asked if they are safe to eat, Etsy seller Kyle said "Probably not, if you decide to eat them, you assume all liability and risk that comes with that decision. IN OTHER WORDS: DO NOT EAT GLITTER PILLS!!!"
So, you know, don't eat them. Just sprinkle and go, we guess.
However, if you're bold enough (AGAIN: see warning above) to use these in public bathrooms and leave a sparkly "gift" for the person who goes in right after you, well, that's your prerogative.
A few photos:
All for your multi-color viewing.
If you've ever wondered what unicorn poop looks like, here's a hint.
Don't these just scream purple rain? Anyone?
We're still trying to process this. Standby.
For those days when you're feeling like royalty.
Cassandra Rose is a love and entertainment writer.
Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 11, 2015 and was updated with the latest information.