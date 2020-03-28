These Pills Will Make You Poop Glitter

Just what we've always wanted....?

Most people use glitter for arts and crafts. But APPARENTLY, there's a select few who have less conventional uses in mind.

Oh yes. People are using pills that make their poop glitter.

They're available on Etsy in a variety of bright colors for about $5/set.

But before you go rushing to buy these glitter pills, remember that they were not meant for consumption. When asked if they are safe to eat, Etsy seller Kyle said "Probably not, if you decide to eat them, you assume all liability and risk that comes with that decision. IN OTHER WORDS: DO NOT EAT GLITTER PILLS!!!"

So, you know, don't eat them. Just sprinkle and go, we guess.

However, if you're bold enough (AGAIN: see warning above) to use these in public bathrooms and leave a sparkly "gift" for the person who goes in right after you, well, that's your prerogative.

A few photos:

All for your multi-color viewing.





Etsy

If you've ever wondered what unicorn poop looks like, here's a hint.

Etsy

Don't these just scream purple rain? Anyone?

Etsy

We're still trying to process this. Standby.

Etsy

For those days when you're feeling like royalty.

Etsy