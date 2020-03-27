The Shocking Photo That Saved This Mom's Life From Breast Cancer

How one mom discovered she had breast cancer and she's sharing it to help others.

We're always told to look out for telltale signs of breast cancer. From odd shaped lumps to weird discoloring around your nipple, most of us have a pretty good understanding of when something is amiss.

But this photo that one woman posted on her Facebook page proves that the symptoms aren't always in black and white. Lisa Royle, a 42-year-old mom, was diagnosed with breast cancer after she saw a small dimple in her breast — A dimple, not a lump.

How crazy is that?! We would've never thought this tiny thing could be an indication of something much more sinister. Not only is she brave for posting this, she's also helping raise awareness about the smaller symptoms of breast cancer that aren't as well known.

She wrote the following status:

"I never thought I'd post a boob picture on Facebook but I thought I would before it gets chopped off next week. So here it is..... This all that I found on my boob. Very subtle dimples underneath that could easily be missed when we're all rushing round getting ready in a morning. Please take time to look at your boobs. It could save you're life."

Facebook

Ladies (and fellas!), the biggest lesson that we should all take from this is the fact that getting regular checkups is really important. Seriously, we can't stress this enough. Even spending just five minutes to do a self-check can make a huge difference. Busy life = no excuses!