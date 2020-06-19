Wife Gets Revenge On Cheating Husband In Hilariously Passive-Aggressive Newspaper Ad

Sayonara, cheater! See Timeshia Brown's hilarious post in the local paper.

By Kiri Blakeley

What would you do if your husband impregnated another woman? Would you divorce him? Throw every single item he's ever owned out on the front lawn? Slash his tires? Go full Carrie Underwood and destroy his souped-up vehicle? All of the above?

How about place an ad in a newspaper congratulating the happy couple?

In 2014, that's what Timeshia Brown, who claimed to be the wife of Patrick Brown, decided to do when, apparently, Patrick knocked up his bit on the side, Shara Cormier.

And, honestly, I can't think of a better way to do it. Here's the congratulations ad:

We've seen these "revenge postings" before. There's VeeVee, who went on a scathing Twitter and Internet tear over her cheating hubby. Then there's the wife who used her husband's affair to sell their house.

And lest you think it's only men who step out, there was the husband who sent his wife's cheating sexts to her lover's coworkers. Sigh. Love can be crazy!

But Timeshia does it with such class, albeit some passive-aggressiveness, too. Hey, who can blame her? I can be against these online shame-the-cheater scenarios when they just make the scorned spouse look slightly insane.

There's no doubt that being cheated on is horrible and devastating, but when you take it to an extreme, it can backfire and make it look like, "no wonder the poor dude cheated."

That stuff sticks around forever, and, in a few years, when you're pretty much over it, or even thankful to be rid of the douchenozzle, a Google search will still bring up your unhinged rage — for future employers, for your children, and for your future dates, to find.

But this one was done in such a short, sweet way, with no threats or out-of-control nastiness, that it only reflects well on her and poorly on them, which is the way that it should be.

Back in the day, a couple like that might have been shamed by the village elders, but now the Internet is the village elders.

The Internet can get it wrong and shame people when it doesn't know all of the facts, but it seems like society needs to be able to shame people now and again, and if that means the Internet needs to do it, well, then so be it.

I hope Timeshia is much happier without this jerk. In fact, judging by her ad, maybe she was quite glad to hand off the reins.

And to Cormier: If they'll cheat with you, they'll cheat on you. Good luck to you, girl. You'll need it.

Kiri Blakeley is a former Forbes journalist and blogger who has also waxed lyrical for other places, including Marie Claire, The Frisky, The New York Post, and Women on the Fence.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in March 2014 and was updated with the latest information.

This article was originally published at The Stir. Reprinted with permission from the author.