Who Is Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell? 7 New Details About Paul Walker's Girlfriend At The Time Of His Death

The untimely passing of Paul Walker at age 40 in a car crash in 2013 sent the world reeling. The low-key actor kept his life very private, but his death brought to light his relationship with longtime girlfriend Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell, who was 23 at the time of his death.

Five years later, in 2018, a documentary detailing Walker's life, I Am Paul Walker, once again raised questions about who the love of Walker's life was.

Who is Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell?

Here's what we know about her relationship with Walker, whether or not she appeared in the documentary about his life, and where she is almost 7 years after his death.

Walker and Pilchard-Gosnell started dating when she was 16.

When Walker was 33, he met Pilchard-Gosnell... who was 16 at the time. But like Aaliyah and R. Kelly — and Walker's ex Aubrianna Atwell who was also 16 when they met — Pilchard-Gosnell and Walker thought age was just a number. And he said his longtime love was the one.

While she could have ridden Walker's coattails for fame and quick cash after sparking a romance with him when she was just a teenager, Pilchard-Gosnell instead opted to enroll in college in her hometown of Santa Barbara, maintaining her own independence and interests.

She's close with Walker's daughter, Meadow.

Pilchard-Gosnell reportedly took on a stepmother role to Walker's daughter with Rebecca McBrain, even though they only had an eight-year age difference between them — and she reportedly broke the news of Walker's death to the teen. Walker's close friend Jim Torp revealed at the time that Pilchard-Gosnell collapsed upon hearing the news, but pulled herself together to help Meadow.

"I believe she is the one who told Meadow about what happened, and when she found out she was hysterical and crying," Torp said. "It was just so sad. I tried to do everything I could to help them. Paul's girlfriend then took Meadow and drove her home. I don't know if they drove to crash site. I just know they were in so much anguish."

She was just Walker's type.

Pilchard-Gosnell was hardly ever spotted with makeup on, which is the kind of girl Walker says he loved. The actor once said, "I like low maintenance, natural, outdoor, shy girls."

Considering their frequent trips to the beach and hikes, Walker and Pilchard-Gosnell were a perfect match.

She relied on family to get past Walker's passing.

"Paul was a really good guy and Jasmine is broken up by this," Pilchard-Gosnell's uncle revealed at the time of his passing. "I went to Thanksgiving with him, played golf with him. They had their ups and downs but they were together and looking to spend a bright future together... This is horrible news and unexpected. Her mother is with her and she is comforting her."​

Walker lives on through Meadow.

In fact, his daughter — who's now 21 — often posts throwbacks on her Instagram.

Pilchard-Gosnell didn't make an appearance in the documentary.

Strangely enough, although Pilchard-Gosnell appeared to be a big part of Walker's life before his death, she was not featured at all in his documentary, I Am Paul Walker. The film focused basically on Walker's career and his humanitarian work.

But the late actor's personal life was definitely not absent from the film. It did include his daughter's birth, and had plenty of interviews featuring his family and friends. However, there are no interviews with Pilchard-Gosnell or with Walker's ex, Atwell. In fact, nothing about the late actor's romantic relationships was addressed in the documentary.

This caused speculation about whether or not this part of Walker's life was left out intentionally due to the fact that he was known for dating women who were underage. This part of the actor's life also started to draw a lot of controversy not long after his death.

And although Pilchard-Gosnell's absence from the documentary did raise some eyebrows, perhaps she just didn't want to appear in the film. After all, Walker did say that his type was "low-maintenance."

The now 29-year-old Pilchard-Gosnell has kept an extremely low profile since the late actor's death. Her only social media appears to be a Facebook page, which she hasn't posted on since April 2018.

Walker's daughter recently shared a never-before-seen video of her father.

On her Instagram, Walker shared a new short video of her father. In the video, she is seen surprising her father as she walks into the room. The caption read, "I never thought I’d share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

