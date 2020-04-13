Why Courtney Love Says Ugly Women Are Better Lovers

Speaking from experience, she says they just "try a lot harder."

Courtney Love may have a wild reputation but sometimes she speaks the truth.

No, we're not talking about herpast claim on Howard Stern about an affair with '90s dreamboat Gavin Rossdale (and while he was married to Gwen Stefani to boot). Of the affair, Love said, "Everyone gave me so much s*** because Gavin sounded a lot like Kurt [Cobain.] But man, he was such an Adonis in his day! He got good in bed... something happened. Maybe Gwen taught him, for all I know."

She went on to say she had sex with Rossdale while he was with Gwen and claims Stefani knows about the affair.

"We didn't have a lot of pressure on each other, but we did like each other quite a bit," she went on to say to Stern regarding her relationship with Rossdale.

But that's not what we'e talking about.

We're talking about why she's saying she's so good in bed: it's because she's not pretty.

Hmmmm, an interesting theory despite the overshare:

Ugly women make better lovers. Is it because they're just so grateful?

Tell us, Courtney, tell!

Well, according to her, the reason why she's such a minx in the bedroom is "because I was never pretty. Pretty girls just lie there. Us girls who grew up a little more homely have to try a lot harder.

"...That's why pretty girls never threaten me — it's like, yeah, you want to take me on? Take me on. Go for it."

Huh, it kind of makes sense in the same vein that some people believe unattractive women have better personalities.

Of course, we should never generalize ... but maybe she is on to something!

So gentlemen, remember Courtney Love next time you're looking for a little something-something.

Claire Daniel is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on May 6, 2010 and was updated with the latest information.