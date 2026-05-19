Mom Who Partied Through Her 20s Is ‘Perplexed’ By Her 21-Year-Old Daughter Who Would Rather Stay Home

For one mom, the biggest generation mystery she's experienced isn't about slang or fashion. It's why her 21-year-old daughter prefers to spend Friday nights at home rather than go out partying with friends.

Since her own twenties were filled with social events and spontaneous adventures, she's having a hard time comprehending her daughter's quieter lifestyle and apparent lack of interest in the party scene.

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One mom says she's 'perplexed' by her 21-year-old daughter who would rather stay home than go out and party.

Taking to Reddit to share her interesting situation, the mom explained that her daughter is a "great kid." She wrote, "[My daughter] is 21 and prefers to stay at home most of the time, maybe once a week she'll tell me she's going out with her friends, and she'll be back home early. She never snuck out or got in trouble. She doesn't date anyone, refuses when I offer her a beer. She also chose to live at home instead of an apartment or on campus, even though I offered to pay for everything."

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The mom explained that she was the "complete opposite" back when she was 21, saying, "I would sneak out, spent much of my early 20s goofing off and partying. I got my driver's license as early as possible and loved going out and dating around. I couldn't wait to get out of the house, I got roommates and moved out as fast as I can because I loved the freedom."

While she said it definitely makes her life easier and lifts a lot of worry off her shoulders that her daughter is a homebody, she still finds it odd to see how their generations differ. But, according to people who saw the mom's Reddit post, her daughter definitely isn't alone in her introverted tendencies.

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Money plays a huge role in why Gen Z isn't as interested in the social scene as previous generations.

Technological advancements and the invention of the Internet have entirely changed how we socialize and engage in our favorite activities. Without smartphones and Wi-Fi, teenagers were forced to leave the house to seek out entertainment, but kids nowadays have it right at their fingertips.

One parent wrote, "I think we underestimate how much tech changed the whole 'need to leave the house' thing. Like your kid can have a full social life, hobbies, even romance online without doing the whole party scene."

Others mentioned that choosing to hang out at home is the smarter financial choice, given how terrible the economy has become. Another parent shared, "The gap between rich and working class is far great than it was in the great depression. Kids literally can't afford to do anything day-to-day if they want to do anything in their lifetime."

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This isn't really something that older generations had to consider as much, so it's harder for them to understand this aspect. In fact, a recent survey found that Gen Zers are giving up on friendships and prioritizing being alone simply because they can't afford to have friends.

Priorities have shifted drastically for young adults today.

Kids have far more encouragement and freedom to do the things they truly enjoy without fear of judgment or being left out. While most people back in the day felt they had to party and drink all the time to fit in and "be cool," it's far more acceptable to skip all that and spend time doing mentally and physically beneficial hobbies and activities.

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They're also highly focused on the future, and creating a stable lifestyle is a top priority, even for kids still in school. It takes a great deal of planning and effort to land a decent job and save up enough to buy a house, and they know it's important to start thinking about it early on.

Many young adults have to put the majority of their income towards bills, especially for those who have decided to move out, and spending their hard-earned money on things like going out and drinking seems like a waste.

Though young adults are no longer as interested in going out, they're just choosing to spend their time in different ways. These cultural shifts mean placing less of an emphasis on drinking and getting into trouble, and more on protecting mental health and growing personal interests.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.