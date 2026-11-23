We live in a world that seems to almost constantly underestimate women. We have to work ten times harder just to earn the same level of respect any man in the room would expect for simply being there. Those women who thrive despite these obstacles know how to stand up for themselves and call out inappropriate behavior as it happens. I think in a world that tends to dismiss women's feelings and desires, we should all strive to be a little bit more outspoken and unapologetic like the self-respecting women who absolutely refuse to tolerate anyone's nonsense. Advertisement

Women with high self-respect and zero tolerance for other people's nonsense use these phrases to immediately shut down rude behavior

1. “Can you tell me what you mean by that?”

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I'm starting off with my personal favorite. Simply asking someone to repeat themselves after they said something rude is a great way to catch them off guard. Usually, what we say under our breath won't come off as great when we have to say it louder or, worse, explain what we meant.

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Women with high self-respect tend to do this because they're confident in their ability to navigate the situation. They understand exactly what's happening when someone is being rude and have no problem calling them out on it. Instead of immediately getting defensive or giving someone the reaction they're looking for, they put the responsibility back on the person who made the comment.

Now, that person has to either explain why they thought it was appropriate to say it or backtrack a little. Either way, you're making it clear that you heard them and aren't just going to let it slide.

2. “You need to calm down.”

I'm throwing this one in here because when women say this, especially to men, it can come across as particularly unexpected. Women live in a society where we're constantly told to be quieter and calmer. It's always, "My ex-girlfriend was crazy," "She's just so clingy," or some other comment about how a woman is supposedly too emotional.

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Confident women know how to flip the script and match that energy when someone is rude or unnecessarily aggressive. Telling a man to calm down after he's said something disrespectful can make him pause, especially if he's used to dictating how a conversation goes.

This phrase won't work in every situation, and it can sometimes escalate things. But the point is that women with zero tolerance for nonsense don't automatically assume they have to be the calm, agreeable one just to make everyone else comfortable.

3. “Let's get one thing straight…”

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This is an opener, and whatever comes after it probably isn't going to be shy. When a woman says this, she's making it clear that there's something she needs to address, and she's not going to let the conversation move on until she does.

Women shouldn't be afraid to correct someone when they've crossed a line or made an assumption about them. As Audrey Nelson, Ph.D., explains, "Women may have to be coached or given permission that it is 'safe' to express anger without jeopardizing her femininity."

Maybe someone has mistaken their kindness for weakness, or maybe a person thinks they can speak to them however they want without facing any consequences. Either way, this phrase lets the other person know that things need to be cleared up. It's direct, it's firm, and it won't leave much room for interpretation.

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4. “Watch your mouth.”

Women with high self-respect know how to tell someone to quiet down politely, and telling them to watch their mouth gets the point across. You don't need to entertain disrespectful comments or give someone endless chances to correct their behavior.

There's a difference between having a disagreement with someone and allowing them to insult you. Sometimes, you just have to put your foot down and make it clear that you aren't willing to put up with it.

Steven Stosny, Ph.D., asserts, "Core value does not depend on validation by others. Rather, it’s supported by your own humane values (including compassion, kindness, loving behavior) and strengthened by your attempts to improve, appreciate, connect, and protect. With core value intact, arguments naturally give way to discussions."

5. “Was that supposed to be funny?”

There's nothing quite like making someone explain a joke that wasn't funny in the first place. This phrase works particularly well when someone tries to disguise a rude comment as humor. Maybe they make a dig at your appearance or try to embarrass you in front of a group of people. And when you don't laugh, suddenly you're the one who can't take a joke.

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Women shouldn't feel obligated to laugh along just because someone else thinks they're being funny. Asking whether the comment was supposed to be a joke puts the attention right back where it belongs: on the person who said it.

If they really were trying to make you laugh, they can explain themselves. And if they were trying to get a reaction out of you, well, now they're the ones who have to answer an uncomfortable question.

6. “Don't get an attitude with me.”

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There's a difference between someone disagreeing with you and someone catching an attitude. Maybe you notice someone getting snippy with you, rolling their eyes while you're talking and suddenly changing their tone to confrontational.

Women with high self-respect and zero tolerance for nonsense aren't afraid to call out that difference. You can disagree with someone all you want, but that doesn't give you the right to disrespect them in the process.

"Nothing is to be gained and a lot can be lost by trying to force the one who was wrong to acknowledge a mistaken judgment. That won’t bring the two of you closer," says Paul Ekman, Ph.D.

But it's not a woman's job to parent other adults, and some people need to be reminded of that.

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7. “That's not going to work for me.”

This phrase is direct and firm. Telling someone directly that something isn't going to work for you is one of the most direct ways to reject someone's rudeness. Life is one big navigation of different spaces, and not everyone we encounter will treat us with the respect we deserve.

Most of the time, people who intentionally act rudely don't expect anyone to call them out. They're used to getting away with their behavior, whether because people don't want to cause a scene or because they're afraid of making things awkward.

Women with high self-respect understand that keeping the peace isn't always worth sacrificing their own. They don't have to argue with someone or give them a long explanation. Often, simply making it clear that you aren't going along with something is enough.

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Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.