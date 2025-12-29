‘You Take Food Out Of Your Wife & Children’s Mouths’ — Women Are Sick Of Men Doing This Kinda Inconsiderate Thing

There's a different level of frustration that most women feel when it comes to their boyfriends or husbands and food. It's not anything big or dramatic, but it has to do with men not realizing that they're being inconsiderate by actively consuming all of the food in the house, especially when their girlfriends or wives spent all that time preparing a meal, thinking it would last for a while, only for them to consume without a second thought.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Jade shared how this experience happened with her and her partner. The worst part about it was the comments flooded with women commiserating over the same exact thing.

Women are sick of men inconsiderately eating all the food in the house.

"Watching him completely devour another plate after it was supposed to last us two days," Jade shared in a video, showing a clip of her partner finishing off a plate of food that she'd just made for them.

In response, another content creator named Lisa admitted that this is something she's seen a slew of other women complain about when it comes to their boyfriends or husbands. She pointed out that it's less about the food and more about the entitlement men seem to feel, along with the fact that it's just downright selfish.

"I think this behavior is so infuriating because it's more of a metaphor about how much more men take than they ever give. And they really do all of this with all the confidence and the audacity of somebody who's never had to cook a meal before in their life," Lisa insisted.

She argued that men who do this end up taking food out of their kids' mouths, too.

Men who are inconsiderate in this way may not even realize just how much more work they're forcing their girlfriends and wives to do, which is part of the problem. Lisa pointed out that this is what happens when women allow selfish, thoughtless men into their lives: they end up taking and taking rather than giving back in some capacity.

"It's just like never having the mental peace of somebody who can think one or two steps ahead with you. Not for you. Somebody who can consider that your labor is painstaking and valuable. For somebody who could consider that instead of grabbing yet another plate of dinner, they may just need to eat a bowl of cereal or grab a piece of bread, or do something that doesn't [mess] up your entire dinner schedule for the week."

Women strongly agreed with Lisa, explaining how exhausting it is not only to constantly be the ones planning meals but also to have to think ahead and make sure the groceries actually last. In fact, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center, 80% of mothers say they are the household member who usually prepares the meals, the same as the share who say they are the primary grocery shopper.

Women aren't asking for perfection at all, but just a bit of awareness from their partners who understand that sometimes it just takes thinking a little before doing. They don't want their time and effort dismissed when it took a lot of energy to plan meals in the first place.

