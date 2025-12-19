A Woman Is Suing The IRS So She Can Claim Her Dog As A Dependent On Her Taxes

A dog is a dependent in every sense BUT the legal one, so why shouldn't Fido be classified as one on your taxes? That's precisely the question a New York woman is asking in a lawsuit she filed against the Internal Revenue Service.

For most of us, no American institution strikes quite as much fear into our hearts as the good old IRS. But this woman and her 8-year-old golden retriever are certainly not among them, and if she wins her suit it could have impacts for pet owners everywhere.

The woman is suing the IRS so can claim her dog as a dependent on her taxes.

So why is dog owner Amanda Reynolds so fearless in the face of the very people who could theoretically ruin her financial life? Well, she's a lawyer herself, so she knows the law, and it's clear she intends to use it to her advantage.

Reynolds and her golden retriever Finnegan Mary Reynolds — yes, the doggo has a middle name and everything, as well she should — filed suit in the Eastern District of New York to have Finnegan classified not as property, as is the case under current IRS code, but as a dependent.

Reynolds argues that Finnegan and all pets fit the IRS's own definition of a 'dependent.'

Now, at first blush, this may all sound a bit absurd, though depending on your sentiments towards the federal government, you might not care how ridiculous it is so long as Reynolds wins and gets one over on Uncle Sam.

But! It turns out she has a pretty solid argument. Reynolds' suit argues that Finnegan relies on her entirely for all basic necessities, including food, shelter, medical care, training, and transportation, which fits pretty much anyone's idea of "dependent."

But Reynolds took her argument one step further, pointing out that Finnegan, being that she's a dog and not, you know, an accounts payable clerk or whatever, has no income of her own, resides exclusively with Reynolds, and costs Reynolds in excess of $5,000 yearly in expenses. Those, dear dog lovers and government haters alike, are the legal criteria for a dependent under IRS rules. Got 'em! Hoisted by their own petard!

Reynolds rejected the IRS's classification of Finnegan as property as well, writing in her suit that "for all intents and purposes, Finnegan is like my daughter, and is definitely a ‘dependent,’” adding that her suit does not fit the legal definition of "frivolous or meritless." Take that, IRS paper pushers!

Reynolds also stressed that having to classify pets as property is an 'unfair burden' to taxpayers.

Her suit also argues that having to classify Finnegan as property is an "unfair burden" not just to her, but all taxpayers, since taxpayers with dependents are often eligible for various tax credits, especially because some pets like service animals also qualify for certain tax benefits.

Whether her suit will move forward is anyone's guess at this point, but there's no arguing that Reynolds is on to something. Studies have shown that, more than ever, pet owners consider their furry friends more like children than property or livestock.

A majority do, in fact, according to a Pew Research study, which found 51% of pet owners consider their dog or cat to be equally important to the human members of their family and household.

And there's even some legal precedent. In June, a judge ruled in another case in New York, DeBlase v. Hill, that dogs can be considered "immediate family" after Nan DeBlase was forced to watch her son's dachshund, Duke, be run over by a car while she was walking him. The verdict allowed her to sue for damages under New York laws pertaining to those who witness the injury or killing of an immediate family member.

Whether that will affect Reynolds' case is anyone's guess, and discovery in her case has been paused for now while the judge awaits the IRS's likely motion to dismiss. Regardless, until we someday reach a world where dogs (and cats and horses) hold jobs like on "Bojack Horseman," it's pretty hard to argue against her logic. Judgment for the plaintiff!

