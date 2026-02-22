Woman Asks If New Boyfriend’s ‘Weirdly Judgmental’ Reaction To What She Has In Her Bathroom Is Cause For Concern

A woman turned to Reddit, questioning if her new boyfriend's weirdly judgmental reaction to the period products in her bathroom is a cause for concern. Posting about her dilemma to the subreddit "r/AmIOverreacting," the issue with her boyfriend elicited strong reactions from other Redditors.

The beginning of a relationship is usually considered the honeymoon period. You're still learning about each other's habits and quirks, but it's all in good fun. So, when subtle red flags pop up, it can sometimes feel as if it's the beginning of the end. For this woman, her new boyfriend's reaction to her hygiene products was quite off-putting, leading her to question whether she had been the unreasonable one.

Woman asks if new boyfriend's 'weirdly judgmental' reaction to her period products is cause for concern.

"I have been casually dating someone for a little over a month. He’s spent the night at mine a few times now. The last time, he felt comfortable enough to go #2 in the morning. He gave me warning ahead of time. And I mentioned that I had poo-pourri in the basket by the toilet if he wanted it," the 30-year-old woman began in her Reddit post.

She explained that her boyfriend came out of the bathroom looking a bit upset, and he was even unusually quiet while she made them breakfast. She immediately knew something was wrong when he asked if he could take his breakfast to-go. After he left, she replayed the entire night in her head and chalked up his behavior to the fact that he might've been embarrassed about the fact that he used her bathroom.

However, she later received a text from him saying he was upset because she had left all her tampons and pads in a basket in her bathroom while he was over. He insinuated that she should've hidden them away since she knew that he was spending the night, and the sight of her menstrual products apparently made him feel uneasy.

"Did I do something wrong? Am I overreacting to think that he’s way out of line? This seems crazy to me. But should I, a single woman who lives alone, make my bathroom more accommodating to people of the opposite sex? Are period products really that offensive?" she questioned.

Some men are still embarrassed by feminine hygiene products.

Healthcare experts at online pharmacy Medino, via HuffPost, conducted a study to find out how many men, who are in relationships with women, avoid going to the store to buy period and feminine hygiene products. And their reasons for doing so.

Among 1,500 male participants, 38% said they don’t know what they’re looking for, while 35% said they’ve bought the wrong products in the past and don’t want to make the same mistake again; meanwhile, 22% said they don’t bother buying any as their partner buys them on a regular basis.

Considering this woman's boyfriend was a 40-year-old man and not 15-years-old, he should've been mature enough to handle the sight of tampons without completely spiraling. It's no secret that women menstruate each month, plus it's her own bathroom in her own home. Her first instinct that his behavior was a red flag was right.

