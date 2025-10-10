Wife Urges People To Visit ‘Any Other Country’ Than The U.S. After Resort Adds $500 In Fees To Her Bill On Her Hawaii Honeymoon

A newly married wife, celebrating her honeymoon in Hawaii, urged fellow travelers to start prioritizing vacations outside of the U.S. In a TikTok video, newlywed Nancy claimed that traveling outside the U.S. would likely be more cost-effective after reviewing the ridiculous fees added to her hotel stay in Hawaii.

Most people assume that domestic travel is simply cheaper, but Nancy argued that wasn't the case anymore. In fact, she wants frugal travelers to do their research and consider taking their bucket-list trips abroad because they'll likely get more bang for their buck.

Advertisement

A new wife told travelers to visit 'any other country' after noticing $500 in resort fees added to her bill on her honeymoon in Hawaii.

"I'm on my honeymoon right now [and] I'm on my last leg in Honolulu. I just stayed at a resort and I saw a $500 bill being tagged onto my bill at check-out," Nancy began in her video. "It says there's a daily resort fee of $52 plus tax per room per day."

She explained that there were certain amenities included in her stay at the resort, including a fresh flower greeting upon arrival, which she and her husband didn't ask for, daily morning yoga, a bag of freshly baked banana bread, muffins from meditation class, refillable logo water bottles, daily cultural activities, and high-speed internet access.

Advertisement

Beach chairs were not included as an amenity during her hotel stay.

Quang Nguyen Vinh | Pexels

When you think about a vacation in Hawaii, the first thing that comes to mind is spending time on the beach. You'd better be willing to pay for that luxury, however.

Advertisement

Nancy claimed that beach chairs weren't included in the list of amenities offered by her hotel. Of course, she thought it was odd. But odd quickly turned to infuriating because, she noted, guests are forced to pay $200 for a chair. Nancy pointed out that she'd much rather have had the chair included rather than free muffins.

"Literally go anywhere else," she urged people. "Go to any other country for your honeymoon, for your vacation, save your hard-earned cash, and do that because in the U.S., you're never going to feel welcomed as a guest."

Considering most Americans can't afford a vacation, traveling within the U.S. is sometimes their only option.

With the cost of living as high as it is, travel has taken a backseat for many Americans, even though they need it more than ever. Burnout rates are high, and everyone is feeling the strain of being overworked and underpaid.

Advertisement

According to an April 2025 Bankrate survey, only 46% of U.S. adults planned to travel this past summer, and many of those who didn't cited affordability as the factor keeping them at home (65%).

A whopping 65% of non-travelers said they can’t afford to travel, which was exacerbated by the fact that 16% said they couldn't even take time off from work to go anywhere. Basically, we all need a vacation, but we just can't take one.

It's not really surprising that the hospitality industry is taking a hit. Cornell University tourism professor and hospitality expert Chekitan Dev told Newsweek, "For a country that offers a vast and exciting array of tourism experiences, and a world-class hospitality industry that is very welcoming to domestic and international travelers, it is a pity that tourism is getting hit, perhaps serving as the proverbial canary in the coal mine foretelling tougher times ahead."

Traveling is one of those budget cuts that is easy to make for anyone feeling the current economic pinch. It's not a good thing, but it's the reality of stagnant wages, inflation, and an abysmal job market. Regardless of the struggling hospitality industry, however, we can all likely agree that $200 for a beach chair at a beach resort is absolutely ridiculous.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.