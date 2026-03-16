Why You Remember Every Word Of A Song From 20 Years Ago But Not Why You Walked Into The Room, According To Science

It's happened to all of us at least once and, depending on your age, maybe even several times a day: You forget why you walked into a room, but the lyrics to that song you loved in 7th grade? Embedded in your brain forever. What the heck is that about?

It turns out the reason is actually pretty simple: You're losing your mind. Just kidding, it's actually because your brain is just doing what it's designed to do. Sort of. Let us explain.

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Why you remember song lyrics from 20 years ago but not why you walked into the room you're in.

I can barely remember an instance in the last decade where I walked into a room and remembered why I was there. I also never know where my glasses are, including when they're on my face, where my keys are, or where my wallet is.

You know what I do remember? Every single lyric on the record I got for my sixth birthday to help me learn how to tell time. The song "Morning, Noon, Afternoon, Night?" Oh, that was my JAM in 1985, and I could recite it front to back for you on command right now, despite the fact that I can't even prove it ever existed since Google seems to have no record of it. Nevertheless, it went triple platinum on my Smurfs portable record player.

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This is, obviously, not helpful, and especially as I age, my ability to retain this and not the reason I've entered a room makes me feel like something's wrong with my brain. But scientists say this common response is a misconception, because these are two entirely different kinds of memory, and they're both working as designed.

Things like song lyrics are part of long-term memory and involve several brain networks.

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In an article for The Conversation, Michelle Spear, a professor of anatomy at the University of Bristol in the UK, explained that long-term memory consists of a series of brain networks that consolidate knowledge over years.

Included in these networks are language, auditory, motor, and emotional regions of the brain, which all collaborate to mark memories as meaningful or not meaningful. You can probably guess where this is going: Music, Dr. Spear wrote, is "neurologically extravagant," hitting every single one of these networks.

Because of this, your brain does a bang-up job of storing it. On top of that, the constant repetition of listening to your favorite songs again and again, year after year, only serves to strengthen these neural connections, keeping that memory embedded in your brain forevermore. As Dr. Spear put it, "Retrieval becomes almost automatic."

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Remembering why you went into a room uses temporary memory, which evaporates quickly.

Remembering why the heck you went into the bedroom uses not only a completely different brain system called working memory, but one designed not to last long. It can only hold a small amount of information for a short time, and a single competing thought is enough to derail the system.

So basically, your brain is busy keeping track of why you're in the living room. When you then change everything up and go to the kitchen for… whatever it was you went to the kitchen for, your brain's little apple cart is overturned, and you have a moment of blankness.

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What's more, you composed the impetus to go to the kitchen while still in the living room, so your brain thinks "I need to go make a sandwich" is a living-room thing. When you go to the kitchen to do it, it hiccups. You've thrown off the whole system!

Psychologists call this the "doorway effect" or sometimes "roomnesia." And while it is annoying, it's actually exactly how our brains are designed: Keeping short-term memory sectioned off in this way keeps the system efficient, especially when the need arises to change a short-term memory into a long-term one.

One way to combat this, experts say, is to say the thing out loud before changing rooms. This helps your brain remember what the heck you're doing. But if you forget, don't fret: Roomnesia is, it turns out, as natural as remembering your time-telling record from 1985 in 2026. At least that's what I will be telling myself.

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John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.