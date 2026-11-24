It’s hard to imagine your beloved dog going through changes as they age, but senior dogs act differently, just like humans do.

At this stage of their lives, senior dogs don’t have the same energy that they used to. That doesn’t mean they don’t make their love totally clear in other special ways that their humans understand perfectly.

Senior dogs do these 6 things to show their love no matter how old they are:

1. They stay close to you whenever they can

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According to veterinarian Sandra C. Mitchell, DVM, DABVP, following their human around is just part of a dog’s genes regardless of their age. But things change when they get older.

Senior dogs can develop health issues that make it better for them to stay close. She also noted, “Older dogs may follow their owners purely out of familiarity and habit.”

After years of companionship, there’s no other way they want to spend their time. Their presence is a reminder of their love.

2. They save the enthusiasm they have left for you

As dogs age, their bodies change, similar to the human body. The Senior Dog Veterinary Society explained that the organs involved in their metabolic health become more susceptible to disease over time.

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That’s why their energy can decrease pretty drastically. The things they used to love, like playing outside for a long time, just aren’t a good option for them anymore.

But, as a sign of their connection to their human, they try to save their limited energy for when they see them. They might rest for hours just to greet their favorite person at the door when they come home and show a glimpse of their younger selves in the process.

3. They trust you to take care of them

Senior dogs have a different set of needs, which means they need more care, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. It’s also possible that some of the things they used to do on their own will become more difficult, so they need to know there’s someone there for them.

That’s where their trust in their human comes in. They know they can always count on their best friend, even if it means waiting patiently for a few minutes. Dogs can sense they’re changing as they get older, but it doesn’t seem so scary when they don’t have to wonder who will take care of them.

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4. They make eye contact with you

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The way dogs communicate isn’t all that different from the way humans do. Little things like holding eye contact mean something to them and don’t just happen randomly.

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Veterinarian Wailani Sung, DVM, DACVB, shared, “If your staring dog just cannot keep their eyes off you, this may indicate affection and show how important you are to them.”

Even when senior dogs aren’t really wagging their tails and barking anymore, they can show the connection they feel by just holding someone’s gaze for a moment. It’s a way for them to communicate everything they’re feeling.

5. They let their guard down and show their vulnerable side

Dogs tend to show a gentler side of themselves when they get older, and they appreciate being treated that way, too. Veterinary technician and researcher Harmony Peraza noted, “A little patience, understanding, and a gentle hand can go very far with older dogs.”

Senior dogs aren’t really cut out for life as a guard dog, even if they once were. They might have been too proud to show their moments of weakness before, but they’ve come to a place of acceptance and trust at that point that makes them think it’s OK to be vulnerable.

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6. They find comfort in sticking to your daily routine

A lot of dogs like having some kind of routine, but it’s even more important when they reach senior status. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals explained that older dogs actually find changes to their normal routine stressful.

Sticking to some kind of schedule probably doesn’t seem like a big deal, but it means a lot to them. They’re used to what their human does every day and what they do themselves. They’ve fallen into that routine and have no plans to do anything different.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.