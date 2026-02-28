6 Things People Do On Planes That Annoy Anyone With A Little Common Sense

Being in an airport is like being in another dimension. People tend to start doing the most obnoxious things, and it sometimes seems like all common sense has flown out the window.

One of the worst places to have to deal with these types of people is on a plane. You're already tired, stressed, and overstimulated, and even the smallest thing can send you over the edge. Luckily, etiquette experts Jackie Vernon-Thompson, Jodi Smith, and Diane Gottsman shared some helpful information about how to act when traveling by plane.

Advertisement

Here are 6 things that people do on planes that annoy anyone with common sense:

1. Blocking walkways

Waruenada | Shutterstock

When boarding the plane, it's normal to take a few seconds to find your seat and get settled, but this process should be handled as efficiently as possible. Some people don't realize there's still an entire line of people waiting to get on behind them, and the longer they take to sit down means the whole plane is delayed from taking off.

Advertisement

The same goes when waiting at the gate to board and when deplaning. Smith explained, "Don’t block the walkways. Having a solid wall of standing people, wheelchairs, carriages, and roller bags makes it difficult for those who landed and are trying to leave the gate."

2. Sitting in the wrong seat

You've finally made it on the plane, stored your carry-on bag in the overhead bin, and found your seat, only to find someone else already sitting in it. You double-check your ticket to confirm what you already know, then you have to start the awkward confrontation of asking them to move. Former flight attendant Lia Ocampo explained, “During boarding, passengers are required to remain in their assigned seats.” She went on to say that a surefire way to annoy the cabin crew and give yourself a bad reputation before takeoff would be trying to sit in a seat that isn't yours.

To avoid doing this to others, Gottman advised, "Familiarize yourself with your seat number. If you accidentally sit in someone else’s seat, of course, apologize, but have your boarding pass ready to confirm whether it is your seat or someone else’s." Mistakes do happen, but your next move should be to get to the right seat.

Advertisement

3. Bothering flight attendants

Kostiantyn Voitenko | Shutterstock

Flight attendants have the incredibly tough job of keeping all passengers happy and safe on the plane, and it's only made harder when one person is distracting them or asking for a million things. They're usually happy to help with any problem, but it's courteous to be aware of what other duties they might have at the moment.

"There's much more to the job than providing an in-flight service. We are first and foremost safety professionals and are trained to handle emergency situations that can occur at any point during a flight. When something happens 36,000 feet above the ground, we are the first responders," Andy, a crew member at a major airline, told Travel + Leisure. "At the end of the day, it comes down to the golden rule. If you show me a little respect, I'll be more than happy to go the extra mile for you and make your flight as enjoyable as possible."

Advertisement

4. Talking loudly

Whether it's on the phone or to a seatmate, it's rude to be so loud that people can hear you from five rows back. If you see someone you know, Vernon-Thompson said, "Do not shout to the back or front to get the attention of a friend or relative. When the time allows, simply walk to them to briefly converse and return to your seat."

In the modern day, you never know who's listening. You also never know where exactly your words will end up. All it takes is the push of a button for a recording to be posted online for millions of people to see. Keep that in mind next time you're speaking out loud on a plane or in any other small space.

5. Ignoring their out-of-control kids

We're all aware that parenting is no easy task, especially with younger children. It's no fun being on a plane for hours, listening to a child screaming or watching them run up and down the aisle while their parent does absolutely nothing to stop it.

Advertisement

Traveling with kids in tow isn't for the faint of heart, but parents are responsible for doing their best to control the situation. Most people understand that children can be fussy and unpredictable, but only if they see you actively trying to remedy the situation.

6. Being unkind to other passengers

H_Ko | Shutterstock

Flying is already stressful enough, but taking it out on those around you only makes it worse. Nobody will side with the person who starts yelling and swearing at everyone, and causing a big enough disturbance can even lead to legal trouble.

Advertisement

"Smile and say hello to the flight attendant. Start your trip off on the right foot with a pleasant demeanor,” Gottsman suggests. “Be patient with families with young children and babies. It’s a stressful situation, and a smile and an understanding look goes a long way in making a nervous parent feel comfortable and understood."

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.