A Person’s Name Almost Always Reveals 7 Things About Them That Would Otherwise Take Several Conversations To Figure Out

What's in a name? As it turns out, a lot more than you think.

Your name not only predicts whether you'll have awkward run-ins with people (people with hard-to-pronounce names know what I mean), but by using data, what your parents picked for you can help predict a lot about you.

Various studies have found that your name can reveal things about you, like where you live, what job you have, and even your age. It's crazy to think that your name can reveal so much about you and who you are, which proves that we are a lot more connected to our names than we realized.

Advertisement

So, it's time to start embracing our names a little more and celebrating the unique ways that our names influence our personalities and lives.

Here are 7 things your name almost always reveals about you that would normally take several conversations to figure out:

1. Your age

Darina Belonogova | Pexels

Advertisement

Using data from the U.S. Social Security Administration, people can predict your age based on which names were popular each year.

There's even a calculator that tells you what your name would have been in any other year. For example, if you were born in 2014, chances are, your name would be Noah if you're a boy or Emma if you're a girl, because they were the most popular names that year.

2. How your teachers treated you

A study of 3,000 teachers found a common trend in how they treat students with certain names. Teachers assume Callums and Chelseas are particularly naughty, Alexanders and Elizabeths are the smartest, and Jacks and Emmas are the most popular.

Advertisement

Faye Mingo, who commissioned the survey, noted, "Rightly or wrongly, most of us make assumptions based on something as simple as a person's name, and we base these on our previous experiences." She added, "It's only natural for teachers to make judgments based on the behavior and performance of former pupils with the same name, but I'm sure that they are happy to be proved wrong."

3. Your job

Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Many names fall into specific professions. According to Verdant Labs, Reggies tend to be football players, Harveys tend to be electrical engineers, and Henrys tend to be historians, among others.

Advertisement

Someone with this information will probably be able to predict what you do for a living or the likelihood of you choosing a specific occupation.

4. Your hirability

Hiring is supposed to be fair and equitable, but that's not realistic. If you have a name that reflects your ethnicity, and you live in the U.S., that's a very sad truth. Essentially, if your name isn't common or doesn't sound white, you're out of luck.

A study found that common names are more likely to land the job, and, sadly, this is most likely due to racism.

5. Where you live

National Geographic created a map showing that people with certain surnames tend to live in the same area. This makes sense, since families tend to stick together. It also makes sense in terms of immigration. Certain ethnicities settled in different parts of the country.

Advertisement

Garcias tend to be found along the Southeastern border of the country, and Smiths are popular in the East.

6. Which political party you support

Frame Stock Footage | Shutterstock

People can usually predict your political leanings based on where you live, but research has found that people with certain names also follow certain parties.

Advertisement

Verdant Labs found that Duanes and Brittneys tend to be Republicans, while Natashas and Jonahs tend to be Democrats.

According to the data analysis, the name-political party connection has a whole lot to do with the leanings of your parents. Democrat parents prefer certain names, like Noah, whereas Republican parents prefer other names, like Trent. Children often inherit their parents' politics, at least until they really start thinking independently.

7. What your parents were into when you were born

Some parents weren't very subtle about what they liked at the time their little bundle of joy came into the world. Many ended up naming their babies after their favorite singer or celebrity. Your parents weren't immune to their favorite songs or pop culture trends just because they're your parents, after all.

Advertisement

Abacaba created a video displaying the evolution of names according to history, including how history's events affected the trends. Take the late '60s, for example. Wendy was a super popular name and it have everything to do with J.M Barrie's play, "Peter Pan."

Nicole Weaver is a writer whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, Teen Vogue, and more.