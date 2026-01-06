Therapist Says She Can Tell A Lot About What A Woman's Been Through Just By Her Name

A woman's name can actually reveal more about her personality than most people realize, and can even offer insight into her life experiences. Therapist Erin Randol explained that, thanks to 15 years of experience and the science-based psychology of names, she can often discern what a woman has been through in her life solely from her moniker.

In a video, Randol went through some of those names, and as someone who works primarily with women, Randol was able to share the "symptoms" and "personality types" of these women that essentially bring them back to therapy.

1. 'Katie' and 'Carrie' are often people pleasers

Gerain0812 | Shutterstock

Randol explained that these women are usually recovering people pleasers. They're able to connect easily with animals and nature, but they struggle to find their footing when it comes to a place in the world. For many Katie's and Carrie's, they're just looking for a sense of belonging as they figure out who they are.

Our names are truly an influence on the kind of path that we find ourselves on. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology finds support for the idea that our names may influence important life choices.

2. 'Lauren' struggles to ask for and accept help

"Lauren doesn't actually come to therapy. She only comes to therapy if it's, like, covered as free sessions through her employer, and she just wants to see what it's all about," Randol said. "I mainly see a trend in Lauren's, as like, the family member of my therapy clients."

She explained that Lauren's are "fantastic friends," who are hyper-independent and usually like to keep their feelings bottled up. They're typically not married, but if they are, they make all the decisions in their relationship.

3. 'Laura' is often driven by self-improvement

Patrick Malleret | Unsplash

"Different than Lauren is Laura. Laura loves therapy. Laura wants to come to therapy even when she's not in a mental health crisis just because she's dedicated to, like, self-evolution and learning more about herself and ways to show up for other people."

David Zhu, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at Arizona State University, who researches the psychology of names, explained that because a name is "used to identify an individual and communicate with the individual on a daily basis, it serves as the very basis of one's self-conception, especially in relation to others."

A study from the 2000s led by US psychologist Jean Twenge even found that after controlling for family background and general dissatisfaction with life, people who didn't like their own name tended to have poorer psychological adjustment.

4. 'Amanda,' 'Mandy,' and 'Ashley' often struggle to find loyal friends and partners

"They all kinda run in the same circle. They work in healthcare. They like therapy. They're probably neurodivergent. They have relationship or religious trauma. Ashley, Mandy, and Amanda are also very loyal people," Randol continued.

They're typically the ones who are exhausted the most. They're simply tired of being the ones who are carrying everyone else's struggle while no one seems to acknowledge their own. But above all else, they're ready to find loyalty that doesn't mean abandoning themselves.

5. 'Stephanie' and 'Sarah' are caretakers who struggle to balance their own needs

"They have such a good heart. They're very holistic. Very girl-next-door," Randol pointed out. "Very salt-of-the-earth. And they either homeschool their kids or stay home with their kids in some capacity."

The Stephanies and Sarahs are some of the most kind-hearted women, but that doesn't protect them from struggles. They often feel torn between caring for others and balancing their own needs. Even when they're doing everything right, especially when it comes to their parenting, they often feel like they are missing something, and often sacrifice their own well-being in the quest for perfection.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.