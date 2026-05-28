Teacher Told To 'See What He Can Do' For High School Senior Who Showed Up For The First Time 7 Days Before The End Of The Semester

A high school teacher shared the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back when it came to why he was quitting. Apparently, an episode of extreme truancy, something that's very common among students nowadays, was completely ignored by school administrators.

In a Facebook post that was later shared on Reddit, a high school teacher named Brian Thompson explained that a senior on his class roster who hadn't attended a single class all year finally decided to show up a week before the end of the year. But instead of being told by the administration that she would just have to fail the class, Thompson was told to do something to ensure that she'd be able to graduate.

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A teacher was told to 'see what he can do' for a senior who showed up for the first time before the end of the semester.

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"I have a senior on my roster who hasn't attended my class a single day this semester. She showed up today for the first time," Thompson revealed in his post. "We have seven days left before grades are finalized for seniors. My administrator just asked me to see what I can do to help her graduate."

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He admitted that this was one of the many reasons he wasn't planning to be a teacher once the year was up. In the comments section, many people were adamant that situations like this are the reason so many students are severely behind, yet are still being promoted despite missing important instructional points.

Most high school students are struggling to perform at their intended grade level.

As of 2024 data, around 79% of U.S. adults are literate, while 21% are illiterate. More than half (54%) have literacy below a 6th-grade level (20% are below a 5th-grade level). When it comes to high school students in particular, things are a bit worse.

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Test scores for high school students, according to results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, show that more students are not reaching what is considered "basic" achievement across subject areas. In reading, the average score in 2024 was the lowest score in the history of the assessment. Thirty-two percent of high school seniors scored below "basic."

In math, the average score in 2024 was the lowest since 2005. On the test, 45% of high school seniors scored below "basic" achievement. Only 33% of high school seniors were considered academically prepared for college-level math courses, a decline from 37% in 2019.

Most teachers have either considered leaving or have already left the profession.

How do you teach a classroom filled with kids who are pushed from one grade to the next without having the basics needed to actually learn? You really can't, and it's relegated teachers to feeling like they are childcare providers rather than educators.

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Nearly 70% of teachers reported that they either have considered leaving or already left the classroom, with the majority citing poor working conditions, lack of support, and low pay as top factors in their decision, according to a report from the Center for American Progress.

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"Teachers are the core driver of student achievement," explained Weadé James, co-author of the report. "At a time when national student performance is facing significant declines, and historic lows in some cases, policymakers must prioritize investments in teachers. Our study underscores the urgent need to retain educators and offers solutions to ensure these professionals have the support structures they need."

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Coupled with the fact that students are not where they need to be in terms of their grade level, teachers are feeling a bit hopeless in their jobs. But when they're being asked to just pass students who haven't even tried putting in the work, that will only end up making the turnover rate much worse.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.