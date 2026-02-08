Supervisor Creates 'Hurt Feelings Report' After Employees Complained They Were Constantly Being Yelled At

After workers complained about the way their supervisor spoke, or rather, yelled at them, the unnamed supervisor seemed to poke fun at the fact that they were upset. Instead of curbing their reactions, they created a "hurt feelings report" to ridicule them.

In a post on the subreddit "r/mildlyinfuriating," an employee shared the supervisor's response to their employees' complaints, and, suffice to say, no one was amused. Instead of feeling heard, they were mocked, something that should never be tolerated, no matter where you fall on the company hierarchy.

A supervisor created a 'hurt feelings report' after employees complained they were constantly being yelled at.

"A rude supervisor who's always yelling at employees got some complaints about them being verbally abusive and they responded by leaving these in the break room," the worker began in their post.

Sharing a photo of the "Hurt Feelings Report," it looked like any other report an employee might file against their supervisor. However, there were some rather passive-aggressive additions. While employees were told to write down their names and other relevant information, it was recorded on the report in a rather rude way.

"Whiner's name," "Date feelings were hurt," and "Person sympathetic to whiner" were among the boxes employees were asked to fill out. When asked for their reason for filing the report in the first place, the supervisor listed things like "I am thin-skinned," "I want my mommy," and "I have women/men like hormones."

Rather than addressing the complaints, the supervisor added fuel to the fire.

The complaints against the supervisor were definitely worth discussing. Instead, the response made it clear that this supervisor had zero intention of ever changing their behavior. The form didn't just dismiss all of the complaints, but openly mocked those who were on the receiving end of the constant yelling.

Being yelled at is bad enough, but being laughed at on top of that by the supervisor who has been doing the yelling is taking it to a whole other level. Redditors were quick to call out just how unprofessional and hostile this report was.

Yelling at employees is already a major workplace issue on its own. But mocking employees should definitely be grounds to involve HR, at least.

Most employees would much rather quit than deal with a toxic boss.

There's simply nothing stopping an employee from promptly leaving their job if they feel they're dealing with a toxic boss, or, in this case, a toxic supervisor. In a BambooHR survey, when employees leave a job, the most common reason is a bad boss.

Nearly half (47%) of employees who quit in the last year said they loved their job, but just couldn’t stand their manager, 90% said their boss influenced their decision to leave, 58% cited management style as the primary reason they quit, and 45% said a good relationship with their manager is why they’ve stayed.

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

"Every HR leader knows great managers make or break employee retention and experience. But with limited time and shrinking budgets, career development quickly gets sidelined," explained Wende Smith, Senior Director of HR Operationsat BambooHR. "The key is to focus on lightweight, repeatable training moments that build skills without overwhelming schedules, like short feedback workshops, peer coaching circles, or quick-hit manager guides."

The truth is, a bad boss will often push employees out the door faster than any other workplace problem. Creating a "Hurt Feelings Report" says more about that supervisor than about the employees, and it won't be long before they look for greener pastures.

