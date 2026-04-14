People With This Unhealthy Habit Often Live Longer Than Those Who Avoid It, Says Study

There are certain bad habits that we're all warned against picking up from a young age, like smoking, doing drugs, and drinking too much. Some people have taken this as proof that you shouldn't drink alcohol at all, but a study published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research suggested that the opposite is true.

This is definitely the best reason to go to happy hour every now and then. Researchers discovered that the study participants who drank actually had a lower mortality rate than those who didn't, despite drinking being labeled an unhealthy habit. Of course, there are different factors to consider, like the amount of alcohol a person consumes.

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Those who regularly drink alcohol live longer than those who do not, as long as they don't drink too much.

According to a report from Business Insider on the study, a team of scientists led by psychologist Charles Holahan from the University of Texas at Austin found that the group of people with the highest mortality rate is actually those who don't drink alcohol at all.

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Now, before you rejoice and celebrate the news with an entire bottle of wine, take note that this refers to moderate drinkers, meaning those who drink within their limits. Another report from Time Magazine specifically defined moderate drinking as "one to three drinks per day."

The CDC estimated that 178,000 people die in the U.S. each year from alcohol overconsumption. Drinking too much can lead to dangerous consequences like liver disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, so the study doesn't mean it's time to go overboard.

There were surprising benefits for people who drank an appropriate amount of alcohol that non-drinkers just didn't have.

The study was described as "tightly controlled," and took a look at participants aged 55 to 65 over a 20-year period. Researchers took into account outside factors such as socioeconomic status, physical activity, friends, and social support, which can all also have an affect on someone's mortality.

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They found that "mortality rates were highest for those who had never had a sip, lower for heavy drinkers, and lowest for moderate drinkers who enjoyed one to three drinks per day." Amongst the moderate drinkers, 41% died prematurely, compared to 69% of non-drinkers.

In 2023, the World Health Organization declared that there was no such thing as a safe amount of alcohol to drink because it's a "toxic, psychoactive, and dependence-producing substance." This research suggests that advice like this is misguided and goes too far.

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How is it possible that alcohol drinkers are less likely to die prematurely than non-drinkers?

There's a lot of information out there that says alcohol is bad for you, which is true when it's consumed at high rates. However, it does have health benefits when consumed in moderation.

For example, beer contains various vitamins and nutrients that are good for the body, such as health-boosting antioxidants. These vitamins and nutrients mean beer drinkers have a lower risk of developing heart disease, as well as better blood sugar levels and bone strength.

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According to the study, there are also social and mental health benefits because "alcohol can be a great social lubricant, and strong social networks are essential for maintaining mental and physical health." People are generally known for opening up more when they drink. I can get quite social myself when I drink, so it's good to know it leads to me living longer.

On the other hand, non-drinkers are more likely to show signs of depression and less sociability. This isn't a blanket statement that can be universally applied to everyone, but it is important to note.

So, a drink now and then isn't so bad and can possibly increase your lifespan, leading to a life that is truly well-lived. Don't be afraid to call your girlfriends over and split a bottle of wine. You can rejoice in the fact that you'll get to live for a long time, according to this study, at least.

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Caithlin Pena is a multimedia reporter, editor, and journalist who covers news, relationship issues, and human interest topics. Her work has been featured on Today, NBC News, Huffington Post, Yahoo, PsychCentral, and Thought Catalog.