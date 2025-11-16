Study Finds Exactly How Much Each Guest At Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, many people have started their grocery shopping for all the ingredients to make their holiday favorites. From sweet potatoes to turkey, Thanksgiving is traditionally a massive feast, and many Americans host friends and family for a lavish spread. Grocery prices aren't exactly affordable right now, however, and that's kind of putting a damper on the season of spending and merriment.

Advertisement

A study conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Chime found that American Thanksgiving shoppers might have to shell out more than they're used to, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults. As a result, many are choosing smaller celebrations than they've had in the past. The research was actually able to break down how much each dinner would cost you per plate.

Each guest at Thanksgiving dinner will cost you $21.88.

According to the research, a host with an average of eight guests would be looking at a cost of $21.88 per plate. Results from the survey, which took a deep dive into how Americans are planning for their upcoming gatherings and stretching their budgets during such a financially challenging season, found that even with the added costs, most Americans aren’t planning for just one celebration.

Advertisement

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The average person will attend three different gatherings this year, including dinner with just their household (58%), traditional full-family get-togethers (51%), and Friendsgiving (30%). Hold onto your hat because the total from all these get-togethers has a price tag of $1000.

Advertisement

Many people are choosing to budget for Thanksgiving ahead of time.

The study found that a little more than two in five Americans (43%) set a Thanksgiving budget in advance, with millennials more likely than other generations (53%). While about half (49%) start planning and saving for the holiday, another 39% do so months in advance.

Still, a little more than one-third of respondents (35%) are planning to spend less this year than they have in years past, spending an average of 41% less this year. To curb Thanksgiving costs, many people are planning to host much smaller gatherings (31%) or have their guests bring some dishes rather than cook everything themselves (28%).

With SNAP benefits coming back now that the government has been reopened, many people at least won't have to stress about being able to afford a holiday meal, but it doesn't mean that things still won't be expensive. Because of the cost of living and the fact that groceries are as expensive as they are, it totally undermines the point of the holiday season, which is about spending time with people we love and appreciate.

"Results found that 63% of respondents find that it’s expensive to get together with family during Thanksgiving, which undermines the whole meaning of the holiday," explained Chime’s Chief Spending Officer Janelle Sallenave. "No matter your budget, there are easy ways to make the season more affordable: plan your menu early, set spending limits, and don’t be afraid to ask guests to pitch in. Thanksgiving should be about connection, not cost."

Advertisement

It's simply a reflection of the failed government we currently have. The fact that so many Americans are having to make these concessions for Thanksgiving this year, when they didn't have to do it in the past. It's disheartening because, as it was previously pointed out, Thanksgiving should be about quality time, not worrying about indulging a little more than usual.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.