If These 4 Things Usually Happen To You, People Like You A Lot More Than You Think

Regardless of how many friends you have, self-doubt has a way of sneaking into our minds. However, there are often signs in other people's behavior to set your mind at ease, letting you know that people like you a lot more than you think.

In fact, whether it's your charisma, quiet charm, or genuine sense of caring, the signs that you are likable can sometimes be subtle, but if you know what to look for, you can feel secure knowing that your ease talking to strangers isn't one-sided. People are drawn to you, and they like you. Simple as that.

Advertisement

If these 4 things usually happen to you, people like you more than you realize:

1. People feel comfortable confiding in you

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Intimacy is something we all seek in each other, yet it's challenging to take that big step to trust others. If people effortlessly confide in you, they don't just like you; they trust you and value your friendship.

Advertisement

Psychologist Leon F. Seltzer, Ph.D., noted that being a confidante is a difficult role to acquire because you have to be willing to get vulnerable first. If that sounds like you and people confide in you, you are undoubtedly well-liked. He explained, "Most people prefer relationships to be reciprocal. If, spontaneously, you can share your personal feelings and life experiences, they’ll be inclined to respond in kind. And that will make you privy to aspects of their life usually kept private."

2. They interrupt the conversation with 'How do you remember that?'

Conversations open the door to learning about the other person's experiences, feelings, likes, and interests. Getting to know people, they might tell you about a trip they're going on in a few months and tell you they're excited or nervous. Either way, the emotion tethered to that person stays in your head when you're a likable person.

This is more than simply being a good conversationalist. You are the type of person who remembers the details that matter without effort. It comes naturally to you, and people are drawn to it. It may have started as small talk, but listening to the person and storing the important details in your head means you anticipate a future conversation with them.

Advertisement

This is a likable trait noted in their reaction. I remember my old co-worker being shocked that I remembered he had an upcoming trip back to his country. Bringing it up on my own, he held a smile on his face while I told him he had to tell me all about it when he got back.

Communication expert Lorraine K. Lee explained that remembering the little things matters, to the person remembering and, especially, to the people being remembered. Whether it's their birthday or a random day when you remember something they talked to you about, buying them a gift or sending them a text to remind them of their importance in your life speaks volumes about your character.

3. People describe you as kind

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Advertisement

People like others through the characteristics they hold. Positive qualities like confidence radiate to those around them, making it a pleasant environment for everyone. But more than that, people want to be around someone who is kind and caring.

Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D., noted, "In an initial encounter, we may be impressed with people who are confident and proud/boastful. An air of confidence can increase liking. On the other hand, communal behavior — being warm, friendly, and polite — is strongly appealing, and we want to get to know people better if they are warm, friendly, and seem to care."

Confidence may be the attention grabber, but people genuinely like you because you create a friendly environment where they feel happy and comfortable.

4. People find excuses to be near you

When people genuinely enjoy your company, they gravitate to you. It might not be immediately noticeable, but slowly but surely, you draw people in, and you don't have to exert yourself to keep people nearby.

Advertisement

Relationship coach John Kenny explained, "When someone likes you, they have a tendency to subconsciously lean towards you when you are together." The reason is simple: "It creates physical closeness."

Your energy draws others in, and if you watch how they behave, you'll realize they like you and that you're likable.

Advertisement

Emi Magaña is a writer from Los Angeles with a bachelor's in English. She covers entertainment, news, and the real human experience.