Psychology Explains A Type Of Wealth So Rare That Those Who Have It Are Rich In A Way Most High Earners Never Achieve

The pursuit of higher income is usually framed as the ultimate path to success, but there's another type of wealth so rare that those who have it are rich in a way even some of the wealthiest people may find it hard to achieve.

It's typically believed that the more you earn, the less you have to work. This may be true for some, but many are still lacking in one important asset, no matter how much money they have: time. Long hours and increasing responsibilities tend to replace the freedom they once imagined wealth would bring. This imbalance is often referred to as "time wealth," and it's not always the highest-paid individuals who have the most of it.

Advertisement

Time affluence is a rare kind of wealth that can be hard to obtain.

"There's a concept in psychology called time affluence," finance and economics content creator Huijun Li said in a video explaining why time can sometimes be worth more than money, "And it completely changed how I think about wealth."

Time affluence is the feeling of having sufficient time to pursue meaningful activities and prioritize joy. Rather than being rushed or constantly busy, it means that you feel in control of your schedule and able to engage with things you value, like relationships and hobbies.

"Research has shown that people who feel time-rich are happier than those who simply earn more money," Li stated.

Advertisement

"I think this is why so many high earners experience this strange paradox," Li mused. "They are financially successful, but they constantly feel rushed, tired, and short on time. So, they start using money to buy back their time. They outsource chores, they pay for convenience, they choose more expensive flats that are closer to their offices. On the surface, it looks like they're chasing that luxury, but it's just a way to take back control of their time."

Fortunately, there are ways to give yourself time affluence without changing your career or even your lifestyle.

You don't need to completely revamp your life to get more time. Turns out, it's far simpler than that. All you have to do is change your mindset.

Advertisement

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study published in 2021, researchers found that practicing mindfulness can reduce time pressure and lead to more feelings of time affluence. They compared the effects of taking part in a mindfulness program versus doing regular physical exercise. Over time, the mindfulness group was more likely to report having "enough time" in the day.

People who practiced mindfulness also claimed to feel better overall, and a big part of this shift was how they experienced time. Time pressure has previously been linked to negative effects on mental health and well-being, and taking back control of your feelings about time can significantly reduce the anxiety and stress you experience on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Practicing mindfulness doesn't take a lot of effort, and it can be done for as little as 10-15 minutes a day. The key is to reduce that constant feeling of being behind, so start with micro-pauses throughout the day, allowing yourself to focus on your breathing and stop multitasking. Small shifts like this help you feel like you're choosing how you use your time, and not letting it use you!

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.