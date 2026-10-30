People With No Sense Of Mental Or Emotional Purpose Usually Say 7 Phrases In Casual Conversation

We've all wondered about the meaning of life and what it means for our purpose.

While over half of young adults say they had experienced little or no purpose or meaning in their lives, it's not just Gen Zers feeling this way. When someone has no sense of purpose, they move through life on autopilot, saying things that really throw everyone off.

Phrases people say when they have no sense of emotional or mental purpose

1. 'I'm just anxious'

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When someone feels like their life has no purpose, that can bring up a lot of feelings. It's so scary, terrifying even, to realize that you might not have any idea of where your life is going.

We're told from a young age that our lives have a plan. We go to school and then become adults, where it's time to figure out what we want to do. But there's a lot of choices to make, and making the wrong one can induce feelings of anxiety.

As a Harvard report found, many young people say their mental health is negatively influenced by not knowing what to do with their lives. But the same can surely be said of people from all generations.

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2. 'I'm kind of lonely'

Life can feel lonely for a person who's surrounded by people who are always excited about what's next. They may feel like an outcast or like they'll never amount to anything.

When they begin to feel excluded from their peers or friends, that social exclusion negatively affects how they feel about living a meaningful life.

3. 'I've been so stressed out'

Throughout life, we're always working towards goals. In school, we're trying to get good grades and graduate. In college, we're working towards a degree to then go out and find a career. But if you don't have a specific goal in mind, it's hard to keep yourself motivated.

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As a 2024 study found, when people have some sort of life purpose, they're able to regulate stressors and be more resilient. So, when someone says "I've been so stressed out," they likely haven't dealt with the underlying feelings of hopelessness about their direction.

4. 'I'm not important'

People who lack a sense of mental or emotional purpose tend to feel unimportant. They don't feel able to move forward without having some sort of plan for the future. And in our culture, where value is defined by producing some sort of end result, these folks don't feel useful.

According to psychologist Dr. Scott Eilers, "Most people who say this ['I have no value'] define value as productivity, output, contribution... Applied consistently, it strips worth from anyone unable to produce at some arbitrary level... Applying it to yourself is a private cruelty wearing the costume of logic."

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5. 'I don't do anything substantial'

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When someone uses this phrase, they feel like everything they do is meaningless. As Dr. Eilers said, "When people feel meaningless, they stop doing the things that would generate the experience of meaning, which makes them feel more meaningless, and the loop tightens."

Even if someone feels like they aren't making a big difference in the world or those around them, it doesn't mean they aren't offering something. Just by existing, they're already doing so much.

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6. 'I don't feel heard'

Often, when people are discussing their lack of purpose, people want to help them break out of that rut. As kind as that is, sometimes it's not what that person needs.

A lot of people need time to talk their problems out to understand their thought patterns before being able to fully tackle it on their own. So, when they're met with encouragement or kind words, they may think someone is listening but not really hearing them.

"Human beings have a profound need to feel recognized and understood... Whether we feel heard determines whether we feel real, and whether we experience belonging. When the need to be heard is met, our nervous systems settle, our minds open, and we become more willing to compromise... When it's not met, we experience the opposite," educator and author Kim Samuel revealed.

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7. 'I'm worthless'

Feeling like your life doesn't have meaning or purpose can create feelings of worthlessness. It's our instincts kicking in when we retreat from the world and look down on ourselves.

According to journalist Jennifer Breheny Wallace, "When people don't feel like they matter, when they don't feel valued or know how they add value, they can turn against themselves." They may become angry or anxious as a result.

When someone says "I'm worthless," they really just haven't found their place in the world yet. But with some time and inner work, they can find a purpose worth living for.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture topics, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies. Lyss has over six years of writing and social media experience.