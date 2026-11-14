People With High IQs & Very Little Patience Usually Say 6 Things In Casual Conversation

High-IQ people have quite busy minds, but they aren't strangers to feeling impatient.

They often say things in conversation that express their frustration. It can often come off as rude, but they just don't have time to explain easy concepts to others or waste energy on people who can't focus.

Things high-IQ people with little patience often say

1. 'Lets just get to the point'

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Imagine your friend or colleague keeps going on and on, without addressing the topic at hand. They aren't speaking clearly and are just going on different tangents.

When a smart but impatient person interacts with this kind of person, they use this phrase because they don't want to spend time waiting for the conversation to actually happen. They don't dwell on unnecessary details and want to get to the heart of the discussion.

2. 'What exactly are you trying to say?'

High-IQ people like when things are straight to the point. They don't like conversations where someone is talking about their day one moment, and then the next they're off talking about something else.

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All that irrelevant information is just a time suck for them. So, when the discussion gets repetitive, they'll ask the person what they're trying to say to finally figure out how to get the conversation moving.

Others may perceive this as them being impatient, but it's likely just a manifestation of their sharp minds. And even when they actually are impatient, they really just don't want to be bothered with randomness.

3. 'You already said that'

When a conversation becomes a never-ending loop of the same things over and over again, intelligent people may grow annoyed. The first few times they could handle it, but they have a limit.

While there are all different forms of intelligence, for people who excel in interpersonal communication, they can assess how someone is feeling. So, even if they're already feeling impatient and slightly annoyed, they'll still want to focus on resolving a conflict to move forward.

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4. 'Listen to what I'm telling you'

High-IQ people will break down complex topics into explanations that are easier to understand. They're focused on using clear language so everyone can be involved in the conversation.

So, when someone doesn't listen to what they have to say, or quickly changes the subject, they're easily annoyed and grow impatient. They want the discussion to have value, but it's impossible when they keep getting cut off.

They'll say "listen to what I'm telling you" because they've reached their limit and can't stand to be disrespected any longer. They might even withdraw from the conversation entirely.

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5. 'I'm trying to find a solution, not cause more problems'

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If a conversation seems to be going in circles, high-IQ folks aren't going to waste any more time. Instead, they'll be upfront and admit that they're just trying to help find a solution to an issue.

Not being listened to and having their ideas ignored is frustrating, so they'll quickly let their intentions be known. If someone doesn't accept their solutions, they're quick to walk away.

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6. 'Think before you say anything else'

Intelligent people are able to think critically, weighing different possibilities before asking for help. But if someone has high expectations, they can feel like they're being taken advantage of.

High-IQ folks know the importance of thinking before they speak, so when a conversation starts spiraling, they're quick to remind the other person to do just that.

After all, as marriage and family therapist John Amodeo explained, "Pausing allows us to be gently present with our feelings, which gives them time to settle. It allows for self-soothing, which positions us to convey what we're feeling in a responsible, authentic, congruent way."

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.