Extroverts know firsthand that sometimes they say things to introverts that sound a bit offensive.

It's not that introverts and extroverts don't get along, as they tend to attract each other. They just have different ways of spending their energy. Even if they're close friends or family members, extroverts tend to feel a bit too comfortable saying some pretty rude things to introverts.

Phrases extroverts are oddly comfortable saying to introverts

1. 'Why are you so quiet?'

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When an extrovert asks "Why are you so quiet?" they may genuinely be wondering why introverts aren't saying anything. Introverts are very good observers. Instead of talking a lot, they're taking everything in and absorbing it.

Introverts take more time to speak because they're thoroughly processing information. As introvert coach Beth Buelow puts it, "Some people are just throwing thoughts everywhere, randomly posting everything. Not introverts... We notice things others might not notice because they're talking and processing out loud."

But by questioning why they aren't using their voices, it makes introverts retreat further into themselves. If silence and quiet is what makes them comfortable, so be it.

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2. 'You need to get out of your comfort zone'

"You need to get out of your comfort zone" is a bit degrading when an extrovert says it to an introvert. While it's true that people need to push themselves to feel successful, everybody is on their own time line.

Introverts need more time to warm up to anyone they don't know well. They won't just try new things that make them uncomfortable just because their extroverted friend encourages them to.

Being told to go out of their comfort zone is just plain annoying to them. They like their comfort zone, so leave them be.

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3. 'Don't be shy'

Instead of telling introverts to be less shy, extroverts should be celebrating them for who they are? Maybe it's because they choose their friends wisely or are more in tune with their emotions.

Extroverts like this are playing into a very big misconception. According to educator and journalist Jenn Granneman, people sometimes see introvertedness as a flaw, thinking they're always shy or don't want to socialize.

"The truth is, introverts can be excellent leaders, actors, and even comedians. They enjoy spending time with friends and, like anyone, need meaningful social interaction to thrive. What extroverts need to understand is that introverts are more comfortable socializing when they have some control over the situation," she says.

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4. 'Why don't you want to hang out?'

Extroverts seem a bit too comfortable asking introverts why they don't want to hang out, as if they aren't already aware of how limited their social battery is. A good friend will accept "I don't want to" as a valid response.

But since extroverts are high-energy and enjoy socializing, they can't quite understand where introverts are coming from. It can be hard for extroverts to be on the same page as introverts, because they're energized from being around others.

But introverts aren't like this. They replenish their energy through solitude and leaving social situations when they become overwhelming.

5. 'Come on, live a little'

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There's nothing like peer pressure to make an introvert shut down right away. Not only is it annoying when introverts tell them "to live a little," it really makes them feel disrespected.

A good person understands their friend's boundaries. If their friend is tired and wants to go home, they let them. It might stem from good intentions of just wanting that friend to have a good time, but it's only stressing them out.

Extroverts are putting introverts in a bad spot by pressuring them to do things they don't want to do, and then teasing or making fun of them for it.

6. 'Just go up and introduce yourself'

There's a huge difference between introversion and social anxiety, though many introverts may come off as anxious to people who don't understand them. By telling them to "go up and introduce yourself," extroverts are making them nervous.

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Sophia Dembling, author of "The Introvert's Way: Living a Quiet Life in a Noisy World," says that introverts need help in certain social situations. "We might, for example, want to survey the scene to figure out where we fit in rather than plunging right in. Given time and space to do it our way, introverts are perfectly capable in social situations," she adds.

But it's hurtful to introverts because, as Dembling warns, "It can be patronizing, and might cause you to try and force introverts to behave in ways that make them uncomfortable."

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.