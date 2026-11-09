We often think of the ego as a bad thing, like arrogance or narcissism, but the ego is actually a basic part of every one of us. It's only when a person's ego is unhealthy that things get dicey.

Given its role as the mediator of two extremes, you can probably guess what happens when a person's ego isn't in the healthiest condition: they act out in ways that actually end up hurting their self-esteem even more.

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People with very fragile egos often do 6 things that sabotage their own emotional health:

So how does this manifest in actual people? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer, recently gave six examples of behaviors that often result from someone having deeply fragile ego.

1. They overreact to any negative or construction feedback

For people with fragile egos, "even gentle, well-meaning feedback feels like a personal attack," Meltzer said. To them, feedback feels like rejection, and they'll often either deflect it or lash out. "

No matter how kindly you say it, you end up walking on eggshells." Healthy people, on the other hand, pause to reflect and take feedback on board, even if they end up discarding it later.

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2. They constantly chase validation from other people

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This is sort of the bizarro version of number one. Whereas feedback sends them into a meltdown, praise is their everything. "They don't feel good unless someone else tells them that they're doing well," Meltzer said.

"Praise isn't just appreciated, it's needed," and that often comes with people-pleasing behaviors or fishing for compliments. Healthy egos enjoy validation, but don't need it. "Their worth doesn't need approval to exist," Meltzer explained.

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3. They get extremely defensive even in relatively benign situations

For people with fragile egos, the smallest of conflicts feel like an attack, and "they twist your words, question your tone, or shut the conversation down." They also misconstrue disagreement as disrespect, because "being wrong feels like failure."

Those with healthy egos, by contrast, "can handle discomfort without falling apart or making you the enemy."

If you know someone who seems to freak out in random moments or takes every little thing personally, it's likely they have a fragile ego.

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4. Their identity is built around one external thing

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For some, it's their career, others it's who they're dating, and others it's their looks, but it's always something to do with status and outward appearances.

"Everything is tied to that one role, and if it falters, so do they," Meltzer said. "Healthy egos are diversified," he explained. "They don't put their entire self-worth into one basket."

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When someone has a fragile ego, they may rely on their reputation of being rich or great at some sport. It seems somewhat normal (and might be, if they're a kid), but when you dig deeper, you see there's very little else going on.

5. They're obsessed with controlling the outcomes

Perfectionists, it's your moment to listen up. "If the result isn't perfect, they spiral. A win means they're valuable. Anything else feels like a failure," Meltzer explained. Dang, doc, you didn't have to drag me this hard.

Healthy egos, on the other hand, "still care about results, but they also care about effort, growth, and character." For you parents out there, this is part of why the new advice in recent years has been about "praising effort, not results." It helps avoid these issues.

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6. They struggle to celebrate other people's wins

It's like that classic meme where the guy says, "I don't really care if something good happened to you; it should have happened to me instead." People with fragile egos often view others' success as a commentary on their own failure. Hence, "complimenting someone else feels threatening. If someone else shines, they feel smaller," Meltzer explains.

Listen, it's normal to be a little envious when someone else succeeds. It can feel like a little needle to the heart. But people with fragile egos don't try to moderate these instincts. They don't seem to have the ability to remind themselves that they can use empathy to enjoy someone's success alongside them.

"A healthy ego doesn't see someone else's success as their loss," he went on to say, unless of course it's that nemesis of yours who deserves to have everything they touch turn to dust. Then you're allowed to be mad about their success. But that's the only exception!

As you can imagine, all of these behaviors shared by people with fragile egos don't pay off for them in the end. In fact, they often end up self-sabotaging to the point where they have very few authentic friendships and seriously low self-esteem.

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John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.