How Often People Need To Take A Vacation To Recover From What Work Does To Them, According To Research

Nothing good comes from spending day after day, constantly working without taking a break. In fact, researchers have proven that taking a vacation is a surefire way to improve overall well-being. But that doesn't mean that we're going away as often as we should.

So, how much time away from the daily grind is needed to actually recover from the stress and burnout of work? According to a 2025 study, it's a whole lot more than the average employee is taking. We all know there are a boatload of reasons why using PTO is harder than it should be, from limited days to fear of falling behind and possibly losing your job, but overwork isn't doing any of us any favors, especially when it comes to health. That means it's high time to start prioritizing rest and relaxation.

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People need to take a vacation every two months in order to recover from what work does to them.

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According to the research, employees should take a vacation every 2 months. Yup, you read that right, and you're probably shaking your head thinking, "Who actually has that much time off?"

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What the study found, however, was that you don't need to plan a bucket list trip to reap the benefits of more frequent vacations. In fact, short trips will do the trick and still give you the cushion of time off for anything unexpected.

"We emphasize how regular vacations facilitate recovery and enhance well-being, thereby reducing stress and improving performance. We advocate the integration of frequent breaks into the workplace culture through practical strategies for both individuals and organizations," wrote study author Selvaraj Giridharan.

There are many benefits to taking time off from work.

Constantly working around the clock, every single day, will eventually take its toll on the body. In a study of 749 women, researchers found that those who took a vacation fewer than once every 6 years were 8 times more likely to develop heart problems than those who went on vacation twice a year.

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Being out in nature or lying in the sun can drastically reduce the stress your body experiences while you're working. There will also be mental and emotional benefits, as well as physical. When you're taking that time away from your desk or laptop, you can come back to yourself in a way that you probably aren't able to do at work.

We're so much more than our jobs. We're so much more than the daily stress and overwhelming feelings of getting things done by the deadline. The vacation doesn't even need to be extravagant. It could be a staycation or a simple road trip. As long as you're taking time for yourself, you'll reap the benefits. Unfortunately, though, not many employees are using their time off.

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Nearly half of workers aren't using their PTO.

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According to a survey from the Pew Research Center, 46% of U.S. workers who receive paid time off from their employer, whether for vacation or doctor’s appointments, take less time than they are offered. When workers were asked why, many of their reasons were quite common.

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About half of those who don’t take all their time off (52%) said they don’t feel they need to. Whereas 49% said they’d worry about falling behind at work, and nearly as many worried about co-workers forced to pick up the slack in their absence.

While it can be tempting to hoard your PTO or convince yourself you don't need them, they are there for a reason and were rightfully earned. The consequences of not taking time off are simply too great to ignore. This is your sign. Put in for a long weekend. You'll be happy you did.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.