People With One Specific Hobby Often Think They’re Better Than Everyone Else, Says Survey

Reading is a wonderful hobby that's great for your mind, but a recent survey found that all that book learning might literally go to a reader's head. That's because people who read often tend to think they're better than everyone else, according to the research.

There's a longstanding assumption that reading goes hand in hand with intelligence and perhaps even empathy, and while that may be true, the survey also found that it can give some readers a heightened sense of superiority.

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Reading is proven to help us expand our knowledge and sharpen our minds, but there's more to it than that. It's also a way to express our personalities and connect with people who share similar interests and thoughts.

According to a survey, 30% of people think that their reading habits make them better than others.

With World Book Day approaching, the Headway app asked 2,000 individuals about their reading habits and how it impacts their relationships. Some believe that reading also influences social standing. That's because nearly one in three respondents said they see themselves as better than others because they read regularly.

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The majority of respondents (82%) agreed that not reading can be intellectually limiting, a view already confirmed by science. Researchers found that people who read more tend to experience improved cognitive function, an expansive vocabulary, stronger critical thinking skills, and a heightened ability to process information and make connections.

That's not hard to imagine. There's a reason the term booksmarts exists. People who read are engaging their brains and emotions simultaneously. Regardless of what they're reading, they are learning.

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However, bookworms might not see all reading as equal. Twenty-two percent of respondents said that they actually judge others based on what kinds of books they read. Which really is unfortunate.

Reading is a personal activity, and people choose books to meet their preferences. A light romance or fantasy book to help you relax and unwind after a long day is no better or worse than reading a thick historical nonfiction book to learn; they're just serving different preferences.

Reading also affects how we shape and manage our relationships with others.

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Readers tend to be picky with the books they read, and many are the same way with the people they keep around them. The survey revealed that 24% of respondents refuse to date someone who doesn't read, and 12% are less likely to strike up a friendship with a non-reader.

Some people even feel more comfortable turning to books for their problems than to people. Fifty-five percent of people say they read self-help books rather than seek professional help, whether it be for motivation, advice, or information.

While the benefits of books and reading are clear, this knowledge doesn't always turn into action. About 43% of survey participants read less than three books each year. Six percent even say they really don't read at all, averaging zero books per year.

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Cognitive development begins at an early age, and children should be encouraged to read for fun.

Prior research has highlighted the importance of reading for teens because it develops skills and behaviors that carry into adulthood. An analysis of the U.S. Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development cohort showed that children who read for pleasure performed better on cognitive tests, including verbal learning and memory and speech development.

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Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge shared, "Reading isn’t just a pleasurable experience — it’s widely accepted that it inspires thinking and creativity, increases empathy and reduces stress. But on top of this, we found significant evidence that it’s linked to important developmental factors in children, improving their cognition, mental health, and brain structure, which are cornerstones for future learning and well-being."

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Just like movies, there are so many different genres when it comes to books and reading that there's always something for everyone. That includes graphic novels and children's books! And even if sitting down with a book isn't your thing, it's worth trying an audiobook. Who knows, you might be a budding bookworm with a superiority complex in the making.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.