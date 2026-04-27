People In Other Countries Are So Weirded Out By How Much Americans Smile That They Have A Name For It

Smiling is a big part of American culture. When we pass strangers in the street, thank the server at a restaurant, or squeeze past someone in the grocery store, we flash them our pearly whites.

While this act may seem like a small way to spread positivity, people from other countries say that they find it unsettling. Tourists within those countries are easily marked as Americans when they smile too much or have perfect teeth. This smile-related gap tells a lot about nonverbal communication in other countries and how Americans have put pressure on showcasing the "perfect smile".

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People from other countries find the American act of smiling a lot to be fake and call it 'turkey teeth.'

We see smiling at others as a way of being polite, and for a lot of people, it's something done subconsciously. For non-Americans, though, it's weird.

In the U.K., they have deemed this type of smile as "turkey teeth", a derogatory term that links back to Britons who would come back from Turkey with cheap veneers. Even if the teeth are real, the fluorescence startles people worldwide.

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One American woman learned this the hard way while traveling in the Southern hemisphere. Tawanna Marie Woolfolk was on a 36-hour bus ride going through Western Australia when she was told, "You have a nice smile. Are you American?" by one of the travelers. She was repeatedly faced with similar questions while abroad, addressing the whiteness and straightness of her teeth.

Woolfalk was confused by their focus on her teeth, as they're seen as the norm in the States. But abroad, they were an easy way to identify her as a tourist. Many see the act as being suspicious or strange, according to native Argentinian Juan María Solare.

Others reported similar responses, saying that smiling at strangers conveys aggression, a desire to earn your trust in an odd way, or even flirting. It seems to be a global consensus that smiling at passersby is strange.

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Other forms of non-verbal communication are used globally in place of smiling.

Choosing not to smile at strangers does not necessarily mean that these countries are miserable. In fact, Finland, the happiest country in the world statistically as of 2026, is known for its people being more reserved and keeping to themselves in public.

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Non-verbal expressions that are used instead include hand gestures, eye contact, posture, and head movements. In places like Greece and Bulgaria, nodding your head can mean "no" rather than "yes", and in East Asian cultures, making eye contact can be a sign of disrespect.

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These practices don't make people unfriendly; we shouldn't associate not smiling with being rude. It's just that smiling is an act that is often shared more intimately within these countries, amongst friends or family, rather than the general public. They are far more selective about who deserves to see them smile, especially when doing so can feel vulnerable.

Imperfect, natural smiles are preferred worldwide for their individuality.

Americans are overly concerned about the perfect alignment and brightness of their teeth, more so than citizens of any other country. In 2026, the American cosmetic dentistry market is expected to reach $20 billion, with the biggest practice being teeth whitening.

However, in other regions, dentists are specifically told not to perform any procedures that would result in "turkey teeth." Dr. Kimberly Ivett, a dentist in Australia, says that patients will come to her with concerns about looking American after getting work done. "It just screams fake to me," states Ivett.

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While we hold priority to the brightness of our smiles in the United States, others are uncomfortable with their teeth appearing "too white" and prioritize facial harmony over perfection. Ivett's patients come to her looking for smiles that are "[t]astefully white, perfect in dimensions and balance, and elegantly natural", according to the doctor.

Perfect doesn't look the same for everyone; a smile that fits one face may not serve another one the same way. With the popularity of veneers right now, particularly in Hollywood, there is a lot of pressure for everyone's teeth to look the same. However, not only are these procedures costly, but they remove the natural alignment and unique characteristics of our faces.

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It's okay to keep smiling, regardless of cultural differences, but allow yourself to take others' perspectives and embrace your natural smile. The smile will be all the more sincere when it suits you and only you.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.