Some people surround themselves with friends and even partners who are struggling, or people who are emotionally shut-down. They're even attracted to jobs where things are chaotic and disorganized. All of these situations have one thing in common: choosing situations where people need rescuing.

In reality, adults can rarely rescue each other in healthy ways. Helping the people you care about is a good thing, but it can become unhealthy when it comes from unresolved childhood issues and, at its core, is about chasing validation.

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People who need someone to rescue are often making up for 6 rough childhood experiences:

1. They had to grow up way too fast

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When children are forced to grow up too fast, they don't always get the time they need to simply be kids, protected by their grown-ups. It was even worse if they had to protect their grown-ups, instead.

Being given too many responsibilities too early makes people feel they have to be useful in order to be safe or loved. Eventually, having a task to complete becomes the way you understand your role in relationships, and it's hard to shake that as an identity.

When you're forced out of that stage too soon, you may not get the chance to develop a strong sense of self or figure out what you need from other people. That's why you may find yourself drawn to people you believe need to be fixed because you've never had a protector or a safe emotional home base.

Having someone to take care of gives you a role to fill, even if the relationship isn't actually meeting your needs.

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2. They learned that love has to be earned

When you grow up believing that love is something you have to earn, you're likely to carry that mindset into adulthood, even if you're not fully conscious of it. Maybe your parents were only affectionate when you behaved well, got good grades, or did what you were told. Over time, you may have learned that being good, helpful, and obedient was the way to receive love.

Seeing someone struggle turns into an opportunity for you to show them just how much you can do for them. Which is never a mindset you want to be in. If you feel like you have to rescue a person to keep them around, you may be trying to prove that you're worthy of the love you should have been able to receive without conditions.

3. They couldn't always depend on their parents

Your parents are supposed to protect you and show up for you. Great parents may not be perfect, but their kids know that, in the end, they'll be there for them.

People whose parents couldn't be relied on to to show up often learn that they have to shut down their needs and feelings so they wouldn't feel rejected or abandoned when they were let down. Often, when their parents dropped the ball, these kids had to actually comfort their parents instead of hope for an apology.

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When you're used to being the person who makes everything feel okay, it can be difficult to stop playing that role as you get older. You might even feel anxious or guilty when someone you care about is upset and you can't make things better.

But remember, someone else's distress doesn't automatically become your responsibility just because you know how to comfort them. There's a difference between helping someone and resucing them. It is not always your job to fix people! It can be a bad habit you need to break in order to heal.

4. They had a sibling who was a clear favorite

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Experiencing blatant favoritism of one sibling is a rough way to live as a little kid. It feels like constant rejection, and often parents don't realize they're doing it or the life-long effects.

If your parents consistently gave a sibling more attention, affection, or praise, you probably started to wonder what you needed to do in order to receive that same amount of love and attention. As an adult, this can turn into a pattern of trying to prove your worth by being the person everyone can depend on.

You might gravitate toward people and situations where you are the fixer be cause you believe that being useful will make you important. Sadly, if the pain from childhood isn't addressed and processed, no amount of being needed or even praised can make up for what you missed out on as a kid.

5. They experienced a sudden loss

Loss can be especially confusing for children because they don't always have the emotional tools to understand what has happened or where to put all the feelings that come with it. When something painful happens unexpectedly, kids often look for ways to try to prevent another loss because they can't fully comprehend the randomness of the universe. Who can, really?

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As an adult, that may look like endless efforts to prevent other people from experiencing that same pain. The problem is that you can't protect everyone from pain, and trying to do so can leave you feeling responsible for things that were never yours to control in the first place.

It can also show up as becoming so essential to someone's life that they could never leave you or fire you. After a while, that doesn't come across as helpful, it comes across as desperate. That's because it comes from a desperate, unhealed place.

6. They had no one to rescue them

Sometimes, the people who feel the strongest need to rescue others are the ones who wish someone had stepped in to rescue them. Maybe they were harmed as a child, or maybe they were just lonely and lacking emotional support. Regardless, they needed help and it didn't come.

People with a strong desire to rescue others know firsthand how painful it is to need help and not receive it. There's something really beautiful about wanting to be there for others. But it becomes unhealthy when you start believing that someone else's problems are yours to fix, or that you have to save someone to prove how much you care about them.

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You deserved support back then, and you deserve it now. But unless it's in the form of a truly mutual, interdependent relationship, it's just more of the same cycle in the end.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.