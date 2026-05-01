People Who Like Watching Birds Usually Develop A Major Advantage As They Get Older, Says Study

When it comes to healthy aging, we think about the basics: eat well, stay in contact with loved ones, and remain active. These are all hallmarks of longevity. You may not think it, but it's time to add birdwatching to that list.

There are major advantages to preserving cognitive ability when people watch birds. Researchers found that this hobby in particular reshapes the brain and can protect against age-related cognitive decline. If filling up the backyard feeder and simply watching the birds is not part of your anti-aging repertoire just yet, you might want to start adding it to your weekend routine, because it's not just fun, it's a serious brain boost.

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People who like watching birds have improved cognition as they get older, says a study.

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As we age, we see a decline in mental functions like working memory and executive cognitive function. Additionally, there are some major changes happening with our brains. Aging expert Amanda Brahlek explained, “Beginning in our 30s, our brain’s weight, the network of nerves, and its blood flow begin to decrease. Our brains adapt, however, and grow new patterns of nerve endings.” This suggests that learning doesn't stop just because we are getting older.

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In fact, the brain actually flourishes when we force it to learn new things. Commonly referred to as neuroplasticity, when the brain takes on a new skill or new information, it creates new neural pathways and even strengthens old ones. Basically, it's a workout for your mind.

Lead researcher of the study, neuroscientist Eric Wing, explained to NBC News, “[Birding] combines fine-grain identification, visual search and attention to the immediate environment and sensitivity to motion, pattern detection, building these elaborate conceptual networks of different related species." He went on to say, “Also, you have to remember what you’re seeing and compare it to these internal templates,” which is basically like playing memory with what's already in your mind.

Birdwatching can be part of your longevity fitness routine.

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Hobbies like birdwatching lead to a healthier mind as we age. In reference to the study, author, researcher, and brain health expert Austin Perlmutter, M.D., noted that "there are additional reasons the hobby could help improve brain health. With social connections at the top of the list of things that support brain health, joining a social birdwatching group could provide a direct positive brain effect. Birdwatching can promote physical activity, an obvious benefit for the brain. Spending more time in nature is also increasingly linked to improved overall brain health, as is getting off of our digital devices." He added, "Finally, birdwatching may help people to destress, a key tool given that chronic stress is linked to cognitive impairment and harm to healthy brain wiring."

In a nutshell, or in this case, maybe a sunflower seed shell, birdwatching ticks all the boxes when it comes to longevity fitness. It works your brain muscle, provides a social outlet, reduces stress, and gets us all off screens. Maybe the best part about it, it requires zero investment. All you need to do is look out the window or take a walk in the park.

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Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.