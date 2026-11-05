People Who Find A Silver Lining In Every Situation Usually Say 6 Phrases That Attract Good Fortune

Seeing the silver lining even in bad times is all about a positive mindset. When you look on the bright side, even when you're not feeling it, it's easier to accept good fortune when it comes along.

When I was younger, I had a coach tell me never to think about hitting the ball instead of hoping not to strike out. It's essentially saying the same thing, but only one focuses on the possibility of success. Positive thinking won't magically make everything work out, but it is the foundation for welcoming good vibes and good luck into your life.

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1. 'I deserve to be here'

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Imposter syndrome has become a more widely recognized term in recent years. It's the feeling that you're not qualified enough to be where you are, that you're somehow a fraud who has managed to fool everyone around you into thinking you're capable. Newsflash: most people feel this way!

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If instead you remind yourself that you deserve to be where you are, you're more likely to put yourself out there and pursue opportunities you might otherwise talk yourself out of. The starting line for attracting good fortune is simply believing you're allowed to be in the room when opportunity comes along in the first place.

2. 'I am surrounded by possibilities'

Instead of feeling directionless in the world, try thinking of your life as a series of possibilities waiting to be explored. Now, look, I'm not saying you should quit your job or give up on your dreams the second something gets difficult. I'm just here to point out that there's more to life. Sometimes, we become so focused on a particular outcome that we forget there are other ways to build a life we enjoy.

Sylvia Plath may have warned us about letting our figs rot in "The Bell Jar," but I'm here to remind you that figs come back and produce fruit every year. People who find silver linings understand that their lives aren't limited to what's simply in front of them.

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3. 'I'll make my own luck'

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Instead of sitting around making voodoo dolls or having séances with your friends, you should probably get up and start putting your manifestations into action. None of us knows exactly how the universe works or why some people seem to experience one unfortunate event after another. But we do know we have some control over our actions, even when we can't control what's happening around us.

There's a difference between hoping something good will happen and actively putting yourself in a position where it might. You can hope to land your dream job, but you still have to submit the application.

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4. 'I'm making room for better things'

People who look for silver linings tend to view failure as a learning experience. It opens the door to something new.

This idea can apply to anything, even love. Sometimes we hold on to things because they're comfortable, even when they no longer make us happy. Letting go can feel like losing something important, and sometimes it really is. But it can also give us the space to discover what we need next.

5. 'I am grateful for what I already have'

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It's easy to become so focused on what we want that we forget to appreciate what we've already got. And this has only become more pronounced thanks to social media.

Practicing gratitude means recognizing the good things that already exist alongside the things you're still working toward. Maybe you're not happy in your current city, but you've made it out of your hometown. When you make a habit of noticing what's going right, you stop waiting for life to happen.

6. 'I don't chase, I attract; everything that belongs to me will always find me'

I want to end with an actual manifestation. You've probably heard some version of this idea floating around somewhere: recognizing which opportunities are worth chasing and which ones are better left alone.

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This doesn't mean you should sit around waiting for your dream life to show up at your front door (that would contradict just about everything in this article). It means understanding that there's a difference between working toward something you want and desperately trying to force something that isn't working.

A square isn't going to fit into a triangle-shaped hole, no matter how hard you try to force it. Sometimes, you have to accept that something isn't right for you and leave room for something better to come along. You don't have to believe that everything happens for a reason to believe that something good can still happen next.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.