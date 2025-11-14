Parents Furious After Being Asked To Tip Their Kids' Soccer Coaches

Parents of elementary school students were shocked after receiving a text from their kids' soccer coach about sending tips for all that they do for their kids and the team.

Posting a screenshot of the message they received to an 'End Tipping' forum online, the parents admitted that they were unsure if they even wanted to keep their child in sports, as they weren't even enthusiastic about the activity in general, but after getting a bold text from their kids' coach about sending money to show their appreciation, they're seriously fed up.

Tipping has definitely become a hot-button issue in recent years, and it's not hard to see why. Ignoring the state of the economy and overall cost of living, tipping has become more of a money grab rather than a practice reserved for service industry professionals.

Parents are furious after being asked to tip their kids' soccer coaches.

"Hi parents, I just wanted to send a quick note to let you know that it is absolutely appropriate (and very appreciated) to tip our coaches," the kids' soccer coach texted to all parents in a group chat. "They dedicate a lot of time and energy to working with our players, and the pay they receive barely covers their time and effort."

The kids' soccer coach explained that any gestures of gratitude and appreciation would always be welcome, as they wanted the coaches to return in the coming months. They encouraged parents to send tips through platforms such as Venmo or Zelle, but also insisted that cash and even gift cards were also appreciated.

While these coaches probably work hard and put in a lot of effort to ensure that the kids are having a good time, parents were still totally justified in feeling like this is crossing the line a little bit. When signing up their kids for the team, they're already paying a lot in fees for equipment, uniforms, and even travel. The last thing parents need is to be told to leave tips for their kids' coaches. While the coaches deserve to feel appreciated and valued, it shouldn't come at the cost of it turning into a tipping opportunity.

Most parents are on the path of just pulling their kids out of sports altogether.

A survey of parents across the country commissioned by the nonprofit Good Sports found that 56% of respondents are worried they won’t be able to put their children in a sport due to the rising costs of participating. From enrollment fees to travel fees and paying for equipment, parents are usually dropping a pretty penny so their kids can be in a sport.

Ninety-five percent of those surveyed agreed that children benefit from playing sports. But Of the parents surveyed whose children have ever played a sport, 23% have taken on additional work to pay for their kids to participate, 18% have taken on debt to pay for it, 10% have pulled their children from a sport because of the cost, and 75% have strongly considered pulling their children out of sports, and the top reason cited is the unsustainable cost of participating.

While kids participating in sports offer a multitude of benefits, from mental, physical, and developmental, parents are struggling to afford any extra activities. If the choice is food or soccer, food always comes first. And while coaches are undoubtedly in the same boat, something has got to give. Extracurricular activities are becoming exclusive to rich families only, and that's simply unacceptable.

According to a TD Ameritrade survey, 63% of parents will pay $1200 to $6000 per year for sports participation, with nearly 1 in 5 paying more than $12,000 a year. Who can afford that with our current cost of living? Rec sports have virtually disappeared from American culture, and the competitive nature of youth sports has changed the activity from a fun activity that allows kids to experience a team dynamic into a stressful requirement for success.

So, to ask that parents tip their kids' coaches is another slap in the face to families that are barely scraping by. It's not that parents aren't appreciative of the coaches, but there's just simply no way to afford it.

