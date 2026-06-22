People With These Specific Lines On Their Hands Are Destined For Wealth, According To Palmistry

Although the exact origins of palmistry are unknown, people have been turning to the divination practice for centuries to try to predict their futures. It’s no surprise that one of the things people hope to learn the most about is how much wealth they can expect to amass.

Luckily, the lines on your hands can tell you quite a bit about your future financial status. The TikTok account @palmistryexperts shared several lines you can look for that indicate you’re going to be very wealthy later in life. Time to pull out a magnifying glass for a close look at your palms!

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If you have these specific lines on your palms, you’re going to be very wealthy:

Line of fate

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The line of fate is pretty prominent, running across the center of your hand. If there are branches shooting off of this line to the mount of Jupiter, which is located under your index finger, it means you will be able to find success on your own terms as an entrepreneur.

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And, if you’re wondering what kind of business you should start, your palms can tell you that, too. A line of fate that runs from the mount of moon at the bottom of your hand up towards your middle finger indicates that your creative side is strong, so you should lean into that when choosing a career.

Conversely, a line of sun, which is located below your ring finger, coming into contact with your line of fate means that you should pursue a profession in commerce.

Line of Mercury

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This line is found right below the pinky and is basically just a straight, vertical line. If yours shows up prominently, it means you’re a good communicator. This could translate well into a career in a field like marketing, and also help with business negotiations in general.

Triangles on the mount of Apollo

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The mount of Apollo is just below the ring finger. If you look closely and see triangular lines in this area, there’s a good chance that you’ll be incredibly rich one day. I think it’s safe to say we’ll all be hoping to see triangles there.

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Line of sun and mount of Venus

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If you would prefer to acquire your wealth through marriage, there’s a line for that, too. When your line of sun connects to your mount of Venus, which is under your thumb, you can expect your future spouse to bring some serious funds to the marriage.

Fish sign

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The fish sign can be found anywhere on your hand, and it’s a good sign if it is. This means your finances will “receive divine protection,” offering an extra layer of comfort. It’s especially powerful when it’s part of your line of fate or mount of moon.

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A fish sign specifically connected to your line of fate indicates that you’ll be a successful business owner, with potentially billions of dollars in the bank.

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Bracelet lines

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Palmistry is most often associated with the actual palm, but the lines on your wrist can be telling as well. Lines that run across the wrist horizontally are appropriately called bracelet lines, and having at least three of them means you can expect to live a long and happy life with minimal financial stress.

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Line of sun and triangle on mount of Jupiter

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If you have a strong line of sun, but it doesn’t connect to your mount of Venus, there’s still hope. The sun line plus a triangle on your mount of Jupiter signifies that you’ll inherit some family money that will make life much easier.

Lottery winner sign

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This is probably the sign we would all wish for based on the name, and for good reason. A strong line of sun coupled with crosses on your mount of Jupiter mean that you’ll come into wealth in a pretty unexpected way. Maybe it really will be through the lottery, or maybe it will be through something else entirely.

Line of heart

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This is the line that curves near the top of your palm. If it splits into three branches at the end, you’re destined to not only be well-respected by your peers, but also to be quite rich.

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Line of sun and line of head

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The line of head is the line in the middle of your palm. If your line of sun is long enough to reach it, you can expect to reach financial stability at just 35-years-old.

Trident

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This is another one that’s very telling despite not actually being on your palm. To know if you have a trident, you’ll need to curl your hand into a fist, with your index finger and thumb facing you. If rolling up your index finger like this causes three clear lines to be visible on the side of it, like a trident, life is going to be pretty easy. You won’t really face money troubles or be worried about how you’ll pay the bills because you’ll always have enough.

Line of fate, line of heart, and family ring

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If you want to be really ambitious and not just marry rich but specifically marry a billionaire, there are lines you can look for that form a bit of a complicated pattern. Your line of fate would need to stretch all the way to the base of your middle finger and intersect with your line of heart in a way that forms a triangle.

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Then, on your family ring at the base of your thumb, the presence of little circles known as islands in palmistry would seal the deal.

This isn’t entirely foolproof, but there’s no harm in taking a look.

If you’re someone who likes hard evidence, you’re unfortunately not going to find any to back up palm reading. That hasn’t stopped tons of people from trusting it over the years, though. Recent research has also proven that the lines on your hands can be indicative of childhood development, so there’s definitely some meaning in the lines most of us see every day but don’t fully understand.

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Of course, hard work is also one of the biggest factors in becoming successful and wealthy. If you don’t see these lines on your hands, you don’t need to worry about being broke all of your life. With some determination, you may be able to change your fate on your own.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.