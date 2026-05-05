Divorce Attorney Warns Of Odd Affliction That Often Affects People Who Move From The Big City To A Small Town

A divorce attorney named Nina Clark recently shared an odd affliction that often happens to city folks who move to a small town. Dubbing it "small town syndrome," she said it can completely change a person's personality in an instant.

There's something undoubtedly charming about moving from the hustle and bustle of a big city to a much tamer life in a small town. Everyone knows everyone, which can be appealing to some people looking to put down roots and even start their own family. All that glitters isn't always a Hallmark holiday movie, however, and just because a town is quaint and the postman knows you by name doesn't mean it's friendly.

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People who move from a big city to a small town can often suffer from 'small town syndrome.'

"Being a divorce attorney in a small town, I see a lot of what I call 'small town syndrome.' And what I mean by that is, you take these individuals that if they lived in a big city, they would be making middle income, be able to afford a nice lifestyle for themselves, and you know no one would really know their name if you mention them out in the street," Clark began in her TikTok video.

She explained that when these types of people move to small towns, they usually earn higher salaries, have a lower cost of living, and are able to afford an exorbitant lifestyle. So other people in the small town know exactly who they are because there aren't always a lot of people making big money in those areas.

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That's where the "small town syndrome" comes in, where they are now a big fish in a small pond. But if you were to remove them from the small pond and put them back in a lake, they wouldn't be as noticeable.

In the comments section of Clark's post, many people agreed with her assessment, pointing out that the second someone starts to feel important and more successful, they can completely change their tune. Suddenly, they get a little big for their britches, so to speak.

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Relocation tends to affect a person's overall psychology and even behavior.

Research on moving has found that a new place can really reshape how a person sees themselves, especially if their previous environment was a huge part of their identity. Some people are able to adapt easily, but others experience a shift where they are trying hard to fit in with their new surroundings.

That can show up as a change in their confidence or even just their entire personality. So the idea that someone can just act differently after a move, especially one as drastic as moving from a big city to a small town, is pretty spot on.

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A 2025 study found that people who relocate even experience changes in their status and just daily interactions, as Clark pointed out in her video.

That can also play a role in how they act or feel. If someone suddenly moves from a big city to a small town and then has more money and, consequently, more recognition, that combination can sometimes go to their head. That's not to say it happens to everyone, but it's important to remember that wealth and perceived status don't make good neighbors.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.