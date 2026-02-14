Mom Shares Controversial Piece Of Advice For Any Dog Lovers Considering Having A Baby

A mom insisted on X that anyone who wants to have a baby should not be a dog owner at the same time, stirring up some controversy.

For so many people, having a dog is a no-brainer, and their pup feels like just another family member. Being a dog owner is a natural part of life for them, and not something that is contingent on whatever else is going on in their world.

Obviously, not everyone can say that they are in a place where it would be appropriate for them to own a dog. There are significant financial and time commitments to consider, and some people just can’t keep up with that. Typically, you don’t think of having a family as something that should get in the way of having a dog.

Wife and mom Summer Jaeger caused quite a stir on X when she shared her opinion on having a dog and babies at the same time. “I think one of the best pieces of advice older women should be giving younger women before they start having babies is to avoid getting a dog,” she said.

I think one of the best pieces of advice older women should be giving younger women before they start having babies is to avoid getting a dog. — Summer Jaeger (@SummrWrites) February 4, 2026

The post, which now has 1.2 million views, brought up some pretty passionate opinions on both sides of the argument. Some people couldn’t have agreed more with Jaeger, like a woman named Heather, who said, “I hated having dogs when I had young children. It was awful.”

Of course, there were plenty of detractors as well. A commenter named Laura said, “We had two dogs when our first child was born, and I have no idea why you are saying this.”

Experts say that it is totally possible to have a dog and a baby at the same time, as long as you’re willing to put in the work.

If you blanched at Jaeger’s words and questioned decisions you had made in the past, or would potentially make in the future, there’s no reason to worry. Dr. Liza Cahn, DVM, an Embrace Pet Insurance veterinarian, assured prospective parents that they can have a human baby and a fur baby simultaneously. However, she also noted that if you do have a baby, you have to get your dog ready for the new arrival.

“A new baby is a huge transition for the whole family,” she said. “They come with many changes in routine as well as new smells and sounds, which can be scary and overwhelming for family pets. The best thing you can do is thoroughly prepare your pets beforehand.”

Of course, that’s going to take some work, just like parenting a new baby and caring for a dog are already hard work. Some people may not be ready to take on that level of responsibility, and that’s nothing to be ashamed of. In that case, you have to decide if having a baby or having a dog is more important to you.

Some people might feel overwhelmed by the thought of having both a dog and a baby.

The American Kennel Club estimated that, in addition to the costs associated with becoming a pet owner, caring for a dog costs about $2,500 a year. As for raising a little kid, a LendingTree study found that it costs roughly $29,419 annually. Obviously, that’s a lot of money, especially in today’s economy.

In some cases, it seems like it would probably be easier not to have your attention divided by both a baby and a dog. For example, adopting a dog right around the time you have a baby isn’t a good move. Jean-Francois Savard, PhD, an animal behavior scientist, said, “It is easier to add a pet when the child is old enough to follow basic guidelines.”

Still, plenty of people successfully welcome a baby into their home while also owning a dog, and there’s no specific reason you can’t do both. Making a blanket statement and saying that absolutely no one should have a dog while raising babies shows that you just don’t know that much about animals and how beneficial they can be for everyone, including kids.

