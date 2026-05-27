Middle-Class People Usually Have A Hard Time With Something That Doesn’t Affect The Poor Or Rich As Much, Says A Finance Expert

Middle-class Americans are often portrayed as stable. Not struggling enough to receive any financial assistance, but also not wealthy enough to enjoy true financial freedom. However, there's one challenge the middle class often faces that has nothing to do with money, yet neither the upper nor the lower class seems to experience it.

Unlike the wealthy, who have exclusive social networks and can afford anything they might need, and those in poverty, who rely on close-knit support systems, middle-class individuals often find themselves stuck in between, and it tends to be quite lonely. A finance expert named Lyn Allure highlighted this phenomenon on social media, explaining, "Poor people have community, rich people have resources, and the middle class suffers the most."

Advertisement

People in the middle class often struggle to find coherence and community.

In a TikTok video, Lyn shared that she has had the unique experience of living in three different socioeconomic environments, saying, "I was born in the hood. When I was 11, we moved to the suburbs, very middle-class. And around my mid to late 20s, I amassed some wealth that allowed me to live an upper-class lifestyle, technically in the 1% for my age."

Lyn claimed she had a very blissful, happy-go-lucky childhood growing up in the hood, but one of the things she appreciated most about it was the community in her neighborhood.

Advertisement

On the contrary, upper-class people don't necessarily need to rely on this same idea of always helping each other out, because they have the money and connections to get any task done for them. But even so, there is still a sense of coherence in how individuals in the upper class interact due to (often unspoken) rules and expectations.

However, Lyn explained, "The reason why the middle class suffers is because there is no shared code of conduct. Some people lean heavier on their community, while other people lean heavier on their resources," with others even going back and forth between the two. She believes this makes the middle class feel "the loneliest and most confused."

Advertisement

Upper- and lower-class individuals don't often experience this same division.

As Lyn described, "The truth is, those in poverty rely on interdependence to meet basic life needs." Family and neighbors are more willing to watch children, and it's typical to host potlucks or family-style dinners so that everyone can be fed. Housing often means multi-generational shared households where families all live together, which also makes it easier to help out. It's just understood that the lower class watches out for their own.

Comeback Images / Shutterstock

For the upper class, these community roles tend to be outsourced. They can afford to pay for resources that a lower-class community would provide for each other, including "Nannies for childcare, catering and chefs for gatherings, and not only do families live independently, it's very common for families to have multiple homes in multiple countries for multiple different seasons."

Advertisement

While financial strain has become a hot topic in modern-day society, the isolation of middle-class Americans shouldn't go unnoticed. Finding ways to build stronger community ties, such as through local groups and shared spaces, is becoming increasingly important not just for emotional well-being but for financial resilience as well.

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.