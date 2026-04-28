We all need friends. Humans are naturally social creatures, and without forming strong bonds with one another, it can be detrimental to health and well-being. However, there's this stereotype that many people adhere to that men and women simply cannot be friends because there's always one person in the pair who's secretly in love with the other.

While the man in said pair usually bears the brunt of these accusations, there are nuances that people miss entirely when they relegate the sexes to strictly strangers or lovers. There is already a lot of discourse surrounding the complexities of female friendships within a patriarchal society. However, studies have begun to show cracks within male friendships, too.

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The majority of male friendships are formulated around shared activities and experiences rather than diving deep into thoughts and feelings. So what happens when men befriend women? (spoiler alert: it's great).

Men who have at least one woman who is just a friend usually live way better lives in 4 scientifically proven ways:

1. They share their feelings with someone trusted

Forensic psychologist Tarra Bates-Duford, PhD, explained that friendships with women tend to involve a lot more face-to-face time, allowing for more intimate conversations. In doing so, friendship becomes an outlet for opening up, sharing personal stories, and affirming that the other person is not alone in their struggles.

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In a world where men are pressured to suppress their feelings, a female friend is crucial for allowing them to express and process their emotions with someone who's more likely to embrace rather than reject them.

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2. They increase their social awareness

Beyond offering emotional support, friendships can spark mutual growth. Being strictly platonic with a woman is no exception.

Most women are extremely attuned to the nuances of social life. Whether intrinsic or socialized, women consistently outperform men on cognitive tests that assess skills such as empathy and emotional intelligence.

Having a woman as a friend helps men absorb and learn these skills subconsciously by simply interacting with her. This is crucial for developing well-rounded men with the skills to connect seamlessly with all kinds of people.

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3. They make better partners

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Often, women express their frustration with their male partners to their friends. Whether it's tiny frustrations about household chores or bigger issues regarding relationship struggles, women are more open when it comes to talking about these struggles, and it's a great learning experience for their male friends.

Male friends have the opportunity to take notes on what NOT to do with their own romantic partner. At the very least, it opens doors to self-reflection on how he treats the special woman in his life and provides meaningful insight into anticipating her needs.

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4. They just feel better

To put it quite plainly, women make incredible, extraordinary friends. Many of them pour their heart and soul into friendship, ensuring that their friends feel safe and supported no matter the circumstances.

When men isolate themselves, especially from women, it can easily lead them to spiral into loneliness. In recent years, this phenomenon has led to the rise in popularity of the manosphere, which is pushing back gender equality by decades. Now more than ever, men need to open their friendship prospects to women for the sake of their own and society's overall well-being.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.