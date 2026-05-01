Man Rejected From His Dream Job Of Being A Garbage Man Twice Despite Working For The Company Without Pay For 9 Months

When most people talk about their dream jobs, it's usually something extravagant and glamorous that seems almost out of reach. For 21-year-old Bryan Rowe, that dream was to be a garbage man.

While that might sound unconventional to some, the goal is always the same: a job that is fulfilling and meaningful. Unfortunately for Rowe, his determination wasn't enough. He was rejected twice, even though he had been working for the company for over half a year without pay.

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A man was rejected twice for a garbage man position despite working for the company without pay for 9 months.

Since the age of 2, Rowe has had a dream of being a garbage man, according to The Independent. That dream followed him into adulthood, which was why it was so heartbreaking when Rowe kept getting rejected even though he had completed a nine-month internship with the company without pay.

Rowe, who has Myotonic Dystrophy, a genetic muscular disease which causes progressive muscle loss and weakness, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), worked as a waste management loader for nine months as part of his supported internship. After completing the role, further roles came up, and he was encouraged to apply, but he was left "brokenhearted" after being rejected twice.

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Rowe's mother, Claire, even filed a formal complaint with the council. "He worked for free for nine months. He was always enthusiastic and on time. The council didn’t have a problem with him during his placement, but now all of a sudden he’s not good enough and can’t do the role."

The UK-based Rowe completed his internship in June 2025 and has been on the hunt for permanent work ever since. Claire explained that since leaving college, Rowe has been trying to get a garbage man role with other municipalities and has also looked into private waste businesses, but without success.

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Rowe admitted he was 'very disappointed' by the outcome, especially after putting in all that time.

"I felt very disappointed not to get the job after two interviews with the council I worked for, I told mum that I am not good enough to get anything, not even a bin man job," Rowe said. "One of the senior team always asked if I was enjoying being there, I would always say yes."

He continued, "I don’t know what to do as this is all I want to do but, I don’t want to sit around and do nothing." Claire added, "How are people meant to get enough experience?"

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A spokesperson for the council told The Independent, "Southampton City Council is committed to fair, inclusive and transparent recruitment processes. We are unable to comment on individual applications or personal circumstances, but recruitment decisions are made through formal interview processes which are reviewed to ensure they are fair and equitable, with appropriate involvement from HR."

Finding a job is exceedingly difficult in our current job market.

It's no secret that Gen Z is struggling to find work. According to the World Economic Forum, "Central to the challenges Gen Z talent face is the decline in available roles. Our analysis shows that global entry-level job postings have fallen by 29 percentage points since January 2024."

What that means is there are fewer jobs and more people competing for them. Sadly, half of Gen Zers who are working are in jobs that they don't even want a career in. That means what Rowe is facing isn't even surprising despite the fact that he's pursuing a career most people wouldn't actively pursue.

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It's definitely a disheartening reality, especially considering how hard Rowe has worked to ensure he had a chance of being hired. Consistency and commitment don't seem to matter anymore. Dedication sometimes leads nowhere, but it doesn't always mean it's time to give up. The best any of us can do in these uncertain times is to keep trying.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.