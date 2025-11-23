'Nobody's Protected’ — Landlord Explains Why He Proudly Evicts Single Mothers

A landlord has sparked criticism after admitting that he has no problem evicting anyone from his properties, even those who might be more susceptible to struggles. In fact, he flat-out admitted that he has no problem at all evicting single mothers who are down on their luck.

In a TikTok video, Tom Cruz, a landlord and real estate investor with hundreds of rental units, informed viewers that he has certain criteria when it comes to who he allows to live in his buildings, and claims that anyone, no matter their circumstances, can be evicted if the need arises.

Advertisement

A landlord explained why he proudly evicts single mothers who don't pay rent each month.

In Cruz's video, he responded to a comment asking if, as a landlord, he has ever evicted a single mother from one of his properties. "Oh yes, on multiple occasions," he boastfully stated. "Guys, there's nobody protected in my portfolio."

Cruz continued, claiming that he has no issue evicting anyone, including single mothers, the disabled, or the elderly. "This is why: I'm buying in secondary and tertiary markets; these are small places. If I start giving passes to single moms with three kids, guess what, they start telling their neighbors, 'Tom doesn't enforce his own policies.'"

Advertisement

The landlord said that if he is lenient toward one person, all his tenants will try to 'get a free pass.'

Yes, landlords need to get paid because it's part of their income. The same way you deserve to get paid after putting in work at your job. The difference, however, is that when a tenant is evicted, especially a tenant who doesn't have a safety net or community to rely on, the outcome is much more dire.

Sadly, Cruz has turned off his empathy, explaining, "Before you know it, the entire community that you're renting section 8 in, doesn't respect you as a landlord or as an investor, and you're never gonna get your rent on time."

Cruz offered an example, saying he had recently received a call about a tenant who hadn't paid her rent for 2 months. Both he and the property manager had given the tenant ample opportunity and multiple warnings to pay, and with no other option, decided to send her an eviction notice.

Advertisement

Perhaps she needed a better solution than just pay up or get out. Rent doesn't necessarily need to be forgiven in these instances. What about payment options? Maybe she lost her job because her child got sick. Maybe she had to choose between food for her kids and paying rent. Kicking someone out who is struggling isn't a viable solution. Yes, Cruz deserves to be paid, but that single mom also deserves grace and a safe, dry place for her kids.

Single mothers are often struggling financially as the sole breadwinners for their households.

christinarosepix | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While it is understandable that, as a landlord, if a tenant doesn't pay their rent, appropriate steps need to be taken. However, the lack of compassion and empathy was one of the main problems that viewers had with Cruz's point of view, especially for people who already have the odds stacked against them.

According to a 2020 Gallup survey, 44% of single mothers worldwide said they didn’t have enough money to buy necessary food in the past 12 months. If they can't afford food, rent is definitely out of the question.

Landlords have a social responsibility to provide safe and stable housing for their tenants. Boasting about handing out evictions without any care sends a message that a landlord is more interested in profit than in fulfilling this responsibility. Evictions can also have severe consequences for the children involved, as now they have lost stable housing, which will only lead to emotional distress and an increased risk of having to live on the streets or in a shelter.

Most people agreed that the landlord's perspective on evictions shouldn't be so rigid.

"Landlords deserve respect but they gotta have leeway in certain situations," one TikTok user pointed out. Another user added, "Need to look into it. But my instincts tell me that basic needs like shelter shouldn’t be an investment for income."

Advertisement

"This why I could never be a landlord. I can’t see myself evicting struggling families. This [is] why I'd lose money," a third user remarked.

Cruz's video reminds us that being fair and compassionate matters, especially when it comes to something as important as having a place to call home. The conversation around this isn't easy, but it's something we should all think about. Balancing rules and understanding is a challenge, but it can make a big difference for families who are trying their best.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.