There's Only One Airport In The World That Has Never Lost A Single Piece Of Luggage

There's absolutely nothing worse than a travel day ending with your luggage being lost. It completely derails your plans and immediately puts a damper on your trip.

If carry-on only isn't an option for you, traveling through Kansai airport in Japan might be the solution to your lost luggage woes. The international hub in Osaka has not only been recognized as the airport with the world's best luggage service, but in 32 years of service, it has never lost a bag.

Advertisement

Kansai Airport in Japan is the only airport in the world that has never lost a single piece of luggage.

Akarawut | Shutterstock

According to Japan News, Kansai Airport has never had a lost baggage incident in the 32 years since it opened in 1994. Kansai Airport was awarded the title of "World’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery" in the baggage handling category of the World Airport Awards 2024, an international airport evaluation conducted by a U.K.-based international aviation rating organization.

Advertisement

During peak travel periods, Kansai Airport handles up to 30,000 pieces of checked baggage daily. Their system includes the baggage being sorted by destination and transported on a conveyor belt. They monitor the bags with sensors, and employees also patrol the area to check for dropped bags.

According to the airport management company, this additional step significantly reduces the risk of lost baggage. After the luggage is unloaded and collected in the cargo handling area when a plane arrives at the airport, ground support will manually align the handles of the bags and place them on the conveyor belt.

Some of the worst airports in the world for lost luggage are in America.

Efired | Shutterstock

Advertisement

While Kansai Airport has the best service and management of passengers' luggage, the worst airport is right here in the United States. Arka, a California-based provider of custom shipping packaging, has analyzed data to identify which airports are the most likely to have baggage mishaps.

They found that the "worst hub for handling luggage" was Miami International Airport (MIA). An estimated 52 million passengers go through the airport each year, and it loses roughly 306 bags for every million flights and 5.5 bags per 1,000 passengers.

Coming in at number two is Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD). Other American airports ranked in the top 10 include Denver International Airport (DIA) at No. 4 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) at No. 9.

"Losing luggage can quickly turn a trip upside down, and some airports clearly struggle more than others when it comes to baggage handling. It’s important for travelers to be aware of where these challenges exist, so they can plan accordingly and take extra precautions," a spokesperson for Arka said in a statement. "At the same time, airports must continue to invest in improving their systems to ensure passengers’ belongings arrive safely and on time."

Advertisement

Lost luggage is annoying, no matter the destination. That's why people should take extra precautions when flying to ensure their bags don't get lost. Even just investing in an AirTag can give you a little peace of mind when checking bags. At the very least, keep all valuable property with you and pack a few essentials like a change of clothes in your carry-on just in case.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.