People Who Are More Intuitive Than The Average Person Usually Wake Up With Something Specific On Their Mind

If you’ve ever woken up from a night’s sleep and seemed unable to shake your dreams, it might mean you are more intuitive than the average person.

According to spiritual coach Stephanie, who goes by the username Celtic Brew on TikTok, the idea that everyone dreams at night and just does or does not remember them is a common misconception. Stephanie explained that people who wake up remembering their dreams are more likely to be clairvoyant, making them more intuitive and insightful than their peers.

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People who are more intuitive than the average person usually wake up with their dreams on their mind.

Although Stephanie asserted that some people do not dream, Kendra Cherry, a psychosocial rehabilitation specialist, explained that isn't exactly true. According to Cherry, everyone dreams. However, not everyone remembers their dreams. In fact, she claimed 95% of dreams are forgotten upon waking.

Although there is no scientific evidence to support Stephanie’s claim that not everyone dreams, the difference between remembering and not remembering is significant, especially from a spiritual standpoint.

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There are proven links between dreaming and intuition.

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Intuitive people have the qualities of being empathic, observant, and creative. Intuitive thinking “is a thinking style reliant on immediate and unconscious judgments. It often follows gut feelings, whereas analytical thinking is about slower, more deliberate, and detailed processing of information.”

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In a 2024 study, lead researcher Nirit Soffer-Dudek noted, “The intuitive experience of dreaming is that we 'see' something with our mind’s eye and react to it.” A dream can be vivid and engrossing, seeping into waking life as we try to process it. If it’s remembered. According to Stephanie, simply responding to that internal imagery is intuition in action.

Reflecting on your dreams correlates with a higher emotional intelligence.

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You know when you are dreaming and feel an emotion strongly? As strongly as if it were happening in waking life? As someone who has experienced vivid dreaming and frequently reflects on her dreams upon waking, I hadn’t thought much about intuitiveness in dreaming at all, but it makes sense.

While it is still elusive what dreaming is, studies have found that vivid dreams can relate to your emotional intelligence (EQ). Scientists have uncovered that “to some extent, neuroimaging studies showed that the processes that regulate dreaming and emotional salience in sleep mentation share similar neural substrates to those controlling emotions during wakefulness.”

That is to say that the same mental controls in the brain that operate while you are awake are also operating while you are dreaming. There are many studies and theories surrounding why we dream and how dreams affect us while we are awake. None is discounted entirely. Famously, Freud said dreams are “a royal road to knowledge of the unconscious activities of the mind.” We can use dreams as reflections into our subconsciousness, as a tool to decipher elements of our psyche that are hidden from us while we are awake.

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Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.