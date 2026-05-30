Having A 9-To-5 Job Makes It A Lot Harder To Do The 8 ‘Basic’ Tasks That Actually Create A Quality Life

The debate about whether it's necessary for most employees to work 9-to-5 from Monday through Friday has gotten more heated in recent years as people strive to find more freedom and flexibility. Many workers have said they think another model, like a four-day workweek, would actually increase their productivity.

It looks like most of us are stuck with the 9-to-5 for now, which eats up a lot of time. Yamna Irfan, an entrepreneur and former corporate worker, highlighted this very point in a Threads post. She said, "My corporate job made it difficult for me to do basic everyday things that every human needs and I had accepted that as my 'normal.'" She went on to share some of the specific tasks that stuck out to her that she simply had no time for.

Advertisement

She revealed 8 'basic' tasks that improve quality of life but are really difficult to do when working a 9-to-5 job:

1. Working out

Andres Ayrton | Pexels

Irfan said that she, along with so many other full-time workers, knows that regular exercise has the power to "improve physical health and mental well-being," but there's often no time left over for it after working all day. People could relate, including content creator Miriam Tinberg, who addressed Irfan's popular post in a TikTok video.

Advertisement

Tinberg quit her job to take a "mini-sabbatical" that she has found to be transformative in many ways. “Now without a job, I do not feel as protective or defensive of my time, and I feel much more generous with it,” she said. “I want to work out because I have so many more hours left.”

The general recommendation for adults is to get 150 minutes of moderate exercise in each week. That comes out to half an hour for five days a week, which doesn't sound like a huge commitment, but can be really hard to squeeze in when your time is already extremely limited. Obviously, it's not realistic for everyone to quit their jobs like Tinberg, so this will continue to be a struggle unless something changes.

2. Being present for breakfast

If you've ever found yourself scarfing down a quick breakfast while commuting or even at your desk, you're not alone. Irfan has been there too, but she sees a lot of value in actually being able to be fully present in that moment instead.

Advertisement

Breakfast has long been called the most important meal of the day due to the way it boosts focus, energy, and metabolism. There's no rule that says you have to be mentally present during breakfast, but doing so at any time decreases stress. All of those things are really beneficial, as is taking a moment in the morning to pause before your busy day starts. It's hard to do that when you're rushing to work.

3. Cooking

Alireza Heidarpour | Pexels

Irfan mourned the fact that her corporate job got in the way of "spending time preparing and enjoying nutritious meals to fuel your body." Tinberg felt the same, noting that she thought she just didn't like to cook until she tried it out when it wasn't "smashed between things and I'm feeling protective of my one hour or 30 minutes of free time a day."

Advertisement

People who cook their own meals are more likely to eat healthy, which improves their overall health as well. But when someone gets home from a long day of work, the last thing they want to do is go through the steps needed to prepare a good dinner. And, of course, anyone who doesn't cook and store their lunch for the work day ahead of time has no choice but to get takeout. The traditional workday lets people get a lot done, but it seems to be negatively impacting their health at the same time.

4. Starting a side hustle

Irfan's argument about feeling like "pursuing a side gig or passion project" while working full-time wasn't just about the time it takes up. She also pointed out that there's a "fear of co-workers or peers judging you."

In an uncertain economy, it's great to have a side hustle because it generates extra income. It can also help you develop new skills and network with more people, which can serve as a safety net in a tricky job market.

Many people do feel like they can't quite make the leap into the gig economy because they're worried about judgment from their colleagues, but there can be even more serious consequences than embarrassment. Not all employers appreciate their workers running their own business on the side, so it can even result in someone getting fired.

Advertisement

5. Resting

Baptista Ime James | Pexels

Also on Irfan's list was "taking rest days without a major excuse or reason," something corporate culture has instilled in many as unacceptable. Most people working in the private sector get eight sick days a year, plus 11 days of vacation time after one year on the job. That puts workers in a tough position when they simply need to take a breather.

Advertisement

Taking what's commonly called a mental health day can help when you're feeling burned out or overwhelmed from professional or personal matters, but it can be hard to justify taking a day off to just get some much-needed rest when sick days are limited and needed for any physical illnesses you might catch throughout the year. Plus, since vacation days have to be planned ahead of time, you can't really use one to take an emergency rest day.

The corporate world often acts like rest isn't a priority when there's work to be done, which is probably why so many people are struggling to keep up with the demands of their jobs.

6. Getting a good night's sleep

Similarly, a 9-to-5 work schedule can get in the way of getting enough sleep. Irfan personally feels like she needs nine to 10 hours to function at her optimal level, but there's no way someone could fit that in after working for eight hours and trying to squeeze in things like exercising and cooking.

Sleep is necessary for things like energy levels and memory capacity, but it also provides both the body and the mind with the reset they need to function well. People wouldn't be able to work without getting enough sleep, but most work schedules don't make it a priority to do so.

Advertisement

7. Participating in activities that improve mental health

SHVETS production | Pexels

Society makes it feel like there's nothing more important than the work you do, but there really is so much more to life than just your job. For example, Irfan noted the importance of "allocating time for activities that promote mental well-being, such as meditation or therapy, or getting coached to improve a skillset."

Something as simple as having a hobby has been proven to make people's mental health better, but there's no time to do something like gardening or painting when your day is ruled by your work schedule. Combining your work hours with all of the things that are absolutely necessary to do at home means there's no time left for other things, no matter how beneficial they might be.

Advertisement

8. Starting a business

Starting a business obviously isn't necessary, or even the right choice for everyone, but Irfan said it can "lead to unparalleled freedom and fulfillment." This is something that she's personally found to be true through taking that "leap of faith" herself.

There are a lot of benefits that come with being an entrepreneur, like having more control over your career and being able to earn more money. It also comes with downsides like increased stress, so it's a decision that should be taken seriously. If someone dreams of being a business owner, it's very difficult to do so in the little time they have available around their full-time work hours.

The irony is that starting a business can give someone more flexibility in the long run, which could lead to more opportunities to do many of the basic things that a 9-to-5 job takes out of their life. But they can't get there if they have no time to even chase their dreams.

Advertisement

With a demanding 9-to-5 workday, it can be difficult to find even an ounce of time for yourself. Many people feel they need to dedicate every hour to work, and once it's finished, the only thing they want to do is dissociate and bed rot for the rest of the night. This means a lot of important things get neglected.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.