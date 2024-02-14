7 Habits You Should Be '100% Free From' By The Time You Hit Age 30

Creating a healthy routine starts with small acts. Consistent change is never made with grand, sweeping proclamations or actions, but rather step-by-step.

7 Habits to be ‘100% free’ from by the time you’re 30:

1. Chasing a dopamine rush

As human beings, it’s in our biological make-up to want to feel good. We might seek out quick fixes to feel better, like drinking, using drugs, or relying on outside affection to boost our self-worth.

Chasing after those highs will only leave us feeling empty. Instead, focusing on building ourselves up from the inside out is a much more sustainable route to self-love.

Being outside in nature, getting our heart rate up with exercise, or taking part in activities we love are all great ways to boost our feel-good chemicals in a way that reduces harm.

2. Assuming incompetence

It’s easy to assume that we’re bad at certain tasks, but keeping ourselves stuck inside narrowly defined boxes benefits no one.

You might tell yourself that you can’t learn a new skill, when really, you don’t have to be perfect at whatever you’re learning — you just have to try. Instead of saying, “I can’t do that,” or “I’m not good at that,” say, “I’m trying,” and get out of your comfort zone.

Photo: Daniel Xavier

There’s nothing inherently wrong with not being the best at something — It’s only your inner critic who’s trying to tell you otherwise.

3. Not taking risks

In conjunction with not thinking we can't do new things, keeping ourselves in our little bubbles means we’re not going to grow.

Stepping out of our comfort zone, in small, actionable ways, is a really great way to keep our minds sharp and our hearts open.

4. Playing the victim

It’s easy to look at the world around us and cast blame for our failures on others. While there are definite structural inequities that hold people on the margins back, at some point, it’s up to us to take accountability for ourselves.

Holding onto a victim mentality makes us feel like we’re less than, and it denies the potential we have to rise up and make the most of our lives.

Being accountable to ourselves and to others is powerful, something that binds us together in community, and unleashes our fullest, most authentic selves.

5. 'Multitasking'

We’re often taught that the best practice for getting things done is to work on multiple projects at once. But doing so isn't so great for our actual level of productivity, as multitasking is actually bad for our brains, as explained by Dr. Karan Raj.

Dr. Raj notes that multitasking makes us tired faster, as “focusing on multiple tasks means that the left and right side of the brain have to work independently. [Your] brain’s focus is split, so there’s more chance of mistakes.”

6. Being a perfectionist

Holding grace for ourselves and others is a valuable way to walk through the world. By recognizing that no one can be perfect at all times, we give ourselves and the people around us grace to mess up, repair, and correct when moving forward.

Remember, you're always enough, no matter what the critical voice in your head is telling you.

Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

7. Ignoring self-care

Self-care is so much more than face masks and bubble baths. It’s making sure we eat balanced meals, get enough sleep, drink water, and do things that help us feel nurtured and balanced.

Not taking care of ourselves is a direct route to burnout, which is harder to recover from than you may think.

We all have a birthright to feel good about ourselves, and that includes making sure our needs are met, in all realms of our lives.

It’s important to acknowledge that a way of life that works for one person might not work for someone else.

As mental health professionals are known to say, there’s no such thing as “should.” Holding ourselves to impossibly high standards is a damaging habit. Instead, think about what makes you feel whole, and move from there.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.