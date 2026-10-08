Highly Intellectual People With Little Empathy For Others Often Have 6 Habits That Make Them Seem Unintelligent

High academic intelligence does not always mean high emotional intelligence. In fact, without empathy or compassion, intellectual types can develop habits that make average thinkers view them as kind of dumb.

Research published in the journal Intelligence even found that highly academically intelligent people aren't really all that great at emotional empathy. Which basically means they have a hard time putting themselves in other people's shoes. Without that kind of connection, they can come across as rude and even foolish.

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Habits intellectuals who lack compassion develop that make them seem less than smart:

1. They can be judgmental

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People with high intelligence and low empathy can be incredibly judgmental. That's because cynicism and pessimism are the easiest routes to take, especially when talking to someone who is difficult to relate to.

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If an intellectual disagrees with someone and they lack empathy, their default is to discredit because they don't have the ability to see where the other person is coming from. They don't factor in that experiences and emotions can impact a person's viewpoint.

2. They can respond to other people in ways that seem inappropriate

Just as it's easy for intellectuals who lack empathy to be cynical and pessimistic, it is also easy to respond in ways society views as inappropriate. They may laugh at a joke at someone else's expense instead of sticking up for them. They may even be the one making the joke. Being empathetic is the harder, more effortful choice.

The American Psychological Association published a study that questioned whether people would choose the more empathetic choice in the experiment or the less empathetic choice. More often than not, participants chose to avoid empathy because it was easier to.

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3. They can't hold onto friends or romantic relationships

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Being judgmental and responding in inappropriate ways will absolutely make it difficult to maintain relationships. Generally speaking, low empathy makes maintaining relationships difficult because it makes relating to and understanding your partner or friend extremely difficult.

Smart people who lack compassion are constantly cycling through friends and romantic partners because it's hard to be with someone who you can't relate to. What really makes them seem unintelligent, however, is that people who lack empathy may not even be aware that they have few to no meaningful connections.

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4. They have weak morals

People with high intelligence and low empathy also have weaker moral foundations, meaning their morals are blurry and shrouded in shades of grey. When asked what they value or what they consider a virtue, they may be able to answer, but when confronted with something that goes against those values, they may do nothing because of their weak moral foundations.

A 2025 study by Michael Zakharin and Timothy C. Bates discussed the connection between high cognitive ability and low moral foundations. Zakharin and Bates found that higher cognitive ability correlated with lower moral foundations, including loyalty, authority, purity, equality, and care.

5. They are selfish

All of the attributes on this list demonstrate how a person with high intellect and low empathy is selfish. Instead of caring about how someone else feels, they care more about their thoughts and opinions because that is what they think is more valuable. It's no wonder other people look at them as kind of dumb when they aren't willing to see beyond their own noses.

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Responding inappropriately in any situation and not caring about the consequences puts the onus of dealing with whatever repercussions there may be on the person they are with. Having a difficult time maintaining a relationship puts all the emotional labor on the other person. Weak moral foundations enable highly intelligent people with low empathy to never choose a side in any debate.

6. They are arrogant

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Of course, highly intelligent people with low empathy are super arrogant. They have an unbelievable amount of hubris because they are so smart. They are incredibly intelligent, which is a feat, but that does not inherently make everyone around them less intelligent than they are, which is largely how they act.

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A 2023 study discussed intellectual arrogance as "an individual, collective, and even corporate vice." The author, Alessandra Tanesini, argued that individual arrogance is "superbia or as hubris stems from attitudes biased by the motive of self-enhancement." Arrogance for the sake of seeming better than they really are.

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master’s in Literature and Culture, a bachelor’s in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience. Their work is driven by the belief that stories are what make us human.