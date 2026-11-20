Imagine sleeping every night like you're on vacation without a care in the world. That's the secret, apparently. People who sleep peacefully every night have learned to just let it go. Sorry, "Frozen."

Look, my mom is a chronic worrier, and sure, it's done her some good. My brother and I are alive and well, after all. But if you asked her what she wishes she'd spent less time doing, it would be worrying. At the end of the day, the negatives of chronic worrying heavily outweigh the positives.

Advertisement

Habits that help you let go when you're worried so you can sleep like a brick at night:

1. Only stress about what's in your control and not for long

novak.elcic | Shutterstock

Asking someone to let go of their worry is an almost impossible task. For some people, it's so deeply embedded in their identity that it feels like part of who they are. That's why it's important to set boundaries for yourself. One of those boundaries should always be to worry only about the things that are in your control.

Advertisement

That's the good kind of worry, because you can control the outcome. It's like stressing over a work project. You control how prepared you are.

2. Keep a consistent nighttime routine, even on the weekends

Ever notice that the things we are worried most about always seem to become worse the minute we try to relax and fall asleep? It's like we can't help but think about every bad thing that has ever happened to us while simultaneously worrying about every bad thing to come.

Having a consistent bedtime routine can help with that. Having a reliable routine tells your brain to shut up and go to bed. You have to keep up with that routine on the weekends too, though. Okay, once in a while you can sleep in, but don't make it a habit.

Advertisement

3. When you can't let go, talk it out with someone who can help

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Sometimes the worry that keeps you up at night is there because it has no outlet. Sure, friends or family can be people to talk to, but sometimes what’s going on is a little more serious. And even if it’s not, constantly turning to the people close to you can become exhausting for them.

That’s where therapy comes in. A therapist is someone whose whole job is to listen, with no history between you and nothing to be tired of. But sometimes it's still hard to know if you need a professional or just a night out with your best buds.

Advertisement

Psychologist Carla Shuman, Ph.D., explained, "You may be having a bad week, or something in your life has suddenly happened to create stress. But rather than dwelling on it, you're able to regroup, problem-solve, and move forward. If you notice that you have felt much more anxious, depressed, or 'not yourself' for more than a few days, you may consider talking to someone about how you're feeling."

4. Stop yourself when you start replaying conversations in your head

A lot of the time, we ruminate on conversations we've already had, no matter how long ago they happened or how little we can do about them.

If I have one piece of advice, it's to stop replaying those over and over in your head. Well, if they're bad, I mean. But even then, replaying them doesn't change what was said. Learn what you can from the conversation once, then let it go.

Advertisement

5. Stop expecting the worst

When you worry, you're expecting the worst possible scenario. Let's say you have a lot of anxiety about letting your kids go to sleepovers or stay out late. That anxiety stems from the threat of something bad happening to them. It's your mind running away with worst-case scenarios.

Psychologist Jennifer Caspari, Ph.D., shared, "You may tell yourself that if you think about the worst possible outcome, you can prepare for it or at least not be surprised if it happens. We believe catastrophizing will save us from distress. Unfortunately, it doesn’t. If something bad happens, you will likely feel upset regardless of whether you thought about it ahead of time or tried to prepare for it, and catastrophizing will lead to more distress along the way."

6. Remember how strong you are

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Last but not least, a good habit to get into when you feel yourself starting to worry is to remind yourself that you’ve been through tough times before and you've survived.

Think about the things you were sure you couldn’t handle a year ago, or even a few months ago. You’re still here, and stronger because of it.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.