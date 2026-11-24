Research has shown that emotions can be contagious, which means if you've got a lot of empathy and you don't know how to protect yourself, people around you who are stuck in their feelings can wear you out pretty quickly.

This wasn’t something I always knew how to do. Growing up, my girlfriends couldn’t wait to hit the shopping malls and go to parties, but I didn’t share their excitement. I always felt overwhelmed and exhausted around large groups of people, though I was clueless why.

Advertisement

6 habits of empathetic and emotionally strong people who don't get worn out by other people's emotions:

1. They identify if what they're feeling is their own emotion or someone else's

Kinga | Shutterstock

It could be both. If the emotion, such as fear or anger, is yours, gently confront what’s causing it on your own or with professional help. If not, try to pinpoint the obvious generator.

Advertisement

For instance, if you’ve just watched a comedy but came home from the movie theater feeling blue, you may have absorbed the depression of the people sitting beside you. In close proximity, energy fields overlap. The same is true with going to a mall or packed concert.

2. When possible, they distance themselves from the suspected source

Move at least 20 feet away and see if you feel relief. Don’t err on the side of not wanting to offend strangers. In a public place, don’t hesitate to change seats if you feel a sense of depression imposing on you.

3. They take a few moments to center themselves by breathing

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Advertisement

This connects you to your essence. Keep exhaling stress and inhaling calm. This helps to ground yourself and purify fear or other difficult emotions. Visualize stress as gray fog lifting from your body, and hope as a clear light entering. This can yield quick results.

Psychologist Jaimie Lusk, Psy.D., shared, "Slow, diaphragmatic breathing is safe, free, and accessible anywhere. Its ability to quickly and powerfully affect your body and mind can make it a foundational tool for managing stress and emotions."

4. They listen to the physical symptoms their body sends, especially an upset stomach

Place your palm on your stomach as you keep sending loving-kindness to that area to soothe stress. For long-standing depression or anxiety, use this method daily to strengthen yourself. It’s comforting and builds a sense of safety and optimism.

Advertisement

5. They use visualization to block out negative emotions

A handy form of protection many people use, including health care practitioners with trying patients, involves visualizing an envelope of white light around your entire body.

Think of it as a shield that blocks out negativity or physical discomfort while letting what’s positive filter in.

6. They seek out positive people and situations

Gorgev | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Call a friend who sees the good in others. Spend time with a colleague who affirms the bright side of things. Listen to hopeful people. Hear the faith they have in themselves and others. Also relish hopeful words, songs, and art forms. Hope is contagious, and it will lift your mood.

Keep practicing these strategies. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel each time you’re emotionally overloaded. With coping strategies, you can have quicker responses to stressful situations, feel safer, and your sensitivities can blossom.

Judith Orloff, MD, is a New York Times best-selling author of "Emotional Freedom," "The Power of Surrender," "Second Sight," "Positive Energy," "Guide to Intuitive Healing, and "The Empath's Survival Guide." Dr. Orloff's work has been featured on CNN, Oprah Magazine, USA Today, The Today Show, among many others.

Advertisement