Being emotionally healthy means having the ability to deal with your emotions, both positive and negative ones.

While some people aren't in touch with their feelings, these folks do everything they can to create positive, meaningful relationships. Their overall attitude makes them really great to be around, and their self-awareness is contagious.

Emotionally healthy people who are nice to be around usually have 3 habits:

1. They stay open-minded and are never rude during disagreements

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Nobody enjoys arguing, especially with people we love. And though not everyone is going to agree at all times, emotionally healthy people make it a point to keep a cool head.

It could be as simple as disagreeing about what movie to watch, or something bigger like financial decisions. A lot of people find it hard to see each other's point of view, but these people truly listen. They're far from argumentative, and approach conflicts in a calm way.

Even if they're upset, they don't let their anger or frustration get the best of them. Instead, they brush it off and remember that the point of a disagreement is to solve the conflict and come to terms with one another.

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"While we have all had tough relationships and conflicts in our lives at some point, holding onto them can prevent us from moving on with our lives. It can lead to internalized negative emotions, such as anger, sadness, and even loneliness... If you can successfully let go of anger and stop thinking about those who have hurt you, you are more likely to have peace in your life and achieve good mental health," psychologist Carla M. Shuman says.

For an emotionally healthy person, they approach a situation from an empathetic view. They care about what the other person is saying, even if they don't agree with them. They try to put themselves in someone else's shoes to understand why they feel the way they do.

2. They celebrate others' achievements instead of acting jealous

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When someone is emotionally healthy, they don't let their negative thoughts win. So, if they have a friend or family member who just accomplished something big, they aren't arrogant enough to not support them.

They actively celebrate people and their achievements. While many people would be jealous, they see the bigger picture. They're authentic and genuine with the happiness they exude towards others.

Because they don't compare their own accomplishments or goals to others, they feel incredibly secure when someone does "better" than them. In fact, they may even have what's called freudenfreude, which is the opposite of schadenfreude.

"Finding pleasure in another person's good fortune is what social scientists call 'freudenfreude,' a term (inspired by the German word for 'joy') that describes the bliss we feel when someone else succeeds, even if it doesn't directly involve us," journalist Natalie Proulx explains.

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When they celebrate a friend's success alongside them, it only strengthens the friendship. And if they have a positive attitude, it makes them really good company.

3. They own up to their mistakes, taking responsibility for any wrongdoing

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There are two types of people: those who make mistakes and deflect blame, and those who admit to what they've done. It's not easy to admit when you've made a mistake, but emotionally healthy people aren't afraid to take accountability.

They truly own their feelings and behaviors, and never blame anyone else for their actions. To them, by admitting their wrongs, they're learning to take different steps next time and repeating their relationships in a healthy way.

As therapist Niro Feliciano says, "In emotionally charged moments, being wrong feels like losing... So instead of apologizing, we deflect, minimize or double down... Admitting you're wrong doesn't make you weak. It makes you emotionally stronger by building resilience. It allows you the opportunity for growth in a way that being right all the time never will."

By taking accountability, emotionally healthy people aren't afraid to grow. They believe that they can always become a better person and improve their abilities as long as they learn from their errors.

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Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.